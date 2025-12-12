Delay announced in obtaining parking permits on Boca Grande

Lee County is delaying the in-person issuing of parking permits on Boca Grande.

Lee had scheduled a number of days in December for people to get permits at a location in the community.

But Lee said in a release Friday that building construction is causing temporary utility problems at the permit distribution site. Because of that all dates in December are cancelled.

Instead Lee will offer in-person permitting, starting in January.

The location to get permits is the Crowninshield building at 240 Banyan Street. Residents have to get a decal for their vehicles. Hotels and motels also have to get permits for their guests. Employees at Boca Grande businesses must get permits, as well as volunteers working in the community. Finally house guests and service providers also must get parking placards for their vehicles.

Here is the new list for getting permits. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon:



Monday, Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 8

Monday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Thursday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Thursday, Jan. 29



People visiting Boca Grande for the day do not need a permit. However they can park only in certain non-residential sections of the town, and only for three hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some Charlotte County residents have said that does not give a lot of time for visitors to go to the beach, and then possibly dine at a restaurant and shop.

Lee County said it has finished installing signs around Boca, advising drivers of the parking rules. At this point Lee government said enforcement is up to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). It sent an email to WGCU, saying enforcement will not start until the county attorney's office has finished reviewing all aspects of the ordinance. LCSO also said it will allow a grace period for people to get permits and be informed about the new rules, before giving out citations.

The new ordinance says drivers could receive $200 fines for illegal parking, and even higher fines for blocking a driveway for fire hydrant.

Lee County commissioners approved new parking rules for Boca Grande in August. Some residents and businesses on Boca had complained that visitors parked in neighborhoods all day, and some vehicles even blocked driveways to homes.

On the other hand, some Charlotte county residents have objected, arguing the rules will keep visitors out of the popular destination on Gasparilla Island. Boca Grande is part of Lee County, but has been popular with Charlotte residents and their guests, who'd like to go to a beach on the gulf.

Charlotte County government also is objecting, and is pursuing a conflict resolution process against Lee. At least one commissioner from each county is scheduled to meet face-to-face on January 5, 2026, in an attempt to resolve the conflict over the new rules.

