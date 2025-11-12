© 2025 WGCU News
SNAP Funding fight overshadows government shutdown

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:55 AM EST

As the current Government Shutdown becomes the longest in United States history, some federal programs have been caught in the crosshairs. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, was left without funding.

A Federal Judge has ordered the Trump Administration to fund the program fully while the shutdown is ongoing. However, in Southwest Florida, SNAP recipients are being left without options and local food pantries and soup kitchens are left picking up the slack.

We spoke with Florida House Minority Leader, Representative Fentrice Driskell about what the state can do to help those who are in need of food.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusSNAPGovernment ShutdownFundingFoodFood InsecurityFlorida HouseTrumpTrump Administration
