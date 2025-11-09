Delays, cancellations up at Florida airports as FAA orders flight cuts and federal shutdown continues

There were 96 flight delays and nine cancellations Saturday and at least 131 flight delays and 14 flight cancellations as of early Sunday evening at Southwest Florida International Airport.

The numbers come from the MiseryMap, a listing of delays and cancellations at U.S. airports by FlightAware, a flight tracking service.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,100 flights Sunday mostly because of the government shutdown and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Friday order to reduce air traffic.

FlightAware's RSW numbers are low compared to other Florida airports.

Miami had 367 delays and 64 cancellations Saturday and 368 delays and 80 cancellations Sunday, Orlando had 486 delays and 73 cancellations Saturday and 584 delays and 83 cancellations Sunday, and Tampa had 160 delays and 34 cancellations Saturday and 208 delays and 49 cancellations Sunday.

RSW and the three Florida airports listed reported no delays and just one cancellation on Thursday.

The FAA last week ordered airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports across the nation to reduce pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and ensure that flying remains safe.

Four of them are in Florida: Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

