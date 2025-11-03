© 2025 WGCU News
The Big Shred document disposal scheduled Saturday in Cape Coral

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:29 PM EST
The Lee County Clerk & Comptroller office's semi-annual shredding event is Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9-11 a.m. at the John. E. Manning Government Complex,1039 SE 9th Place, in the Cape.
Lee County Clerk & Comptroller office.
The Big Shred is returning to Cape Coral.

Clerk Kevin Karnes hosts the free event twice a year throughout Lee County to offer a convenient way to securely dispose of confidential records.
Past events have been in Estero, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Fort Myers.

"We created the big shred as a way to help our community members keep their personal information at home safe,” Karnes said.

This is the fifth Big Shred the Clerk’s office has hosted since the event started in 2023. Past events brought in more than25,200 pounds of confidential documents to be safely shredded and disposed of.

The last Big Shred in Cape Coral helped securely dispose of more than5,500 pounds of documents.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsCity of Cape Coral
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
