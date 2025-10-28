Charlotte County ready to take on Lee over Boca Grande parking

So much for neighbor helping neighbor in a Southwest Florida county stand-off.

Charlotte County is beginning a process that could lead to a lawsuit against its neighbor to the south — Lee County. At issue: New regulations on parking in the resort community of Boca Grande.

Charlotte commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to begin what's called governmental conflict resolution with Lee.

The beef is about the parking rules approved by Lee commissioners a few months ago. The parking ordinance sets up a permit system for people to visit the gulf-front town. Boca Grande is close to Charlotte County, but it is part of Lee.

For many years Charlotte residents have travelled to Boca to enjoy the beaches, shop at the downtown stores and dine at the restaurants and cafes.

Under the Lee County regulations people from Charlotte and other counties, along with their friends and relatives, would have to get permits to park in Boca. Some Charlotte residents have told their elected representatives: they're not happy about that.

On Tuesday Charlotte Commission Chairman Joseph Tiseo said he went to Boca recently, and saw lots of signs about the permits.

"There's one (permit) for if you live on the island, another if you're a guest, one for if you own a business, one for if you are a worker," Tiseo said. "It's crazy, convoluted. Talk about sign pollution. It was just awful."

Despite what Tiseo said he saw on Boca, not all the signs have been installed. So the new parking rules are not being enforced yet. But the plan is to install all the signs, so the rules can be enforced in time for peak visitor season, which is not far off.

The Charlotte county attorney explained that once both counties receive proper legal notice, they'll have 30 days to resolve the conflict. If they can't, Charlotte could file a lawsuit and ask for a court injunction to block the parking rules for Boca Grande.

Charlotte commissioners on Tuesday said they are comfortable with that approach.

Lee County passed the parking ordinance after some Boca residents and business owners complained. They said visitors took all the parking spaces, and some beach-goers left trash on the sand, as well as in town.

Lee County government said it has no comment at this time; Lee said it has not received communication from Charlotte about the board action.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.