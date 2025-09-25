Detainee describes “near death experience” while in ICE custody

In early September 2025, there were over 58,000 people being held in Immigration and Custom Enforcement Detention Centers. According to TRAC, over 70% of those detained had no criminal conviction or only committed minor offenses, including traffic violations. That’s the case for one Bonita Springs man, who claims that lack of care and medical attention for detainees nearly lead to his death. WGCU’s Cary Barbor sat with him and a translator to learn about the journey he was forced to make to get back to his family.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.