Sanibel's Periwinkle Way to be milled and resurfaced; four-month project

Sanibel Island resurfacing project along Periwinkle Way

A project for the milling and resurfacing of Periwinkle Way on Sanibel Island is set to start Sept. 15 and run about four months.

The stretch of Periwinkle included in the project is from 500 feet west of Casa Ybel Road to approximately one-third of a mile east of Donax Street.

The work will begin with drainage repairs that will occur along the north side of Periwinkle Way including swale and concrete pipe installation on Main Street, Fitzhugh Street, Palm Street and Center Street. Work hours for the drainage repair work will be between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Within the next few weeks, milling and paving of Periwinkle will begin in the evening and overnight hours from 7pm to 6am. The City will provide notice through a news release and post the information on the City's Facebook page and website when this phase of the project is set to begin.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. The public is reminded to DRIVE SLOWLY and CAUTIOUSLY through the work areas when workers are present. The contractor will have signage and flaggers present to direct traffic.

The entire project is estimated to take approximately 120 days, weather permitting.

