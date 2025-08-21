More than $38 million awarded for state's small, rural communities

More than $38 million was awarded Thursday to 19 small and rural Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. These strategic investments will fund public infrastructure improvements, neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and commercial revitalization projects that strengthen communities across the state.

One of the largest awards — $6.4 million— went to the city of Arcadia to upgrade the William Tyson Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“The city's sole wastewater treatment plan is aging and frequently failing," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a media briefing in that city. "It poses both environmental and health risks, and so this award will fund the critical upgrades for the plants, biosolids and aeration systems, and will help move the city toward regulatory compliance and will benefit about 8000 local residents.”

DeSantis added that the funds will support neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure development in 19 communities throughout Florida.

The Florida Small Cities CDBG program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by FloridaCommerce, provides critical resources to municipalities and counties. Since 2019, Florida has awarded more than $138 million to over 120 communities through this program.

In addition to the Arcadia funds, the awards include:



City of Florida City ($5.9 million) – for wastewater system upgrades across nine service areas, benefiting nearly 12,000 residents.



– for wastewater system upgrades across nine service areas, benefiting nearly 12,000 residents. City of Live Oak ($4.5 million) - including $3 million for potable water system improvements and $1.5 million to rehabilitate or replace 21 homes for lower-income households.



- including $3 million for potable water system improvements and $1.5 million to rehabilitate or replace 21 homes for lower-income households. City of Webster ($2.89 million) - for a new master lift station and emergency generator.



- for a new master lift station and emergency generator. City of Lake Butler ($2.8 million) - to replace undersized wastewater pipes with 15,000 feet of new force main.



- to replace undersized wastewater pipes with 15,000 feet of new force main. City of Port St. Joe ($1.7 million) - for neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including underground utilities, sidewalks, and landscaping.



- for neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including underground utilities, sidewalks, and landscaping. City of Green Cove Springs ($1.2 million) - for stormwater improvements.



- for stormwater improvements. City of Blountstown ($1 million) - to replace aging water and sewer lines and improve streets.



- to replace aging water and sewer lines and improve streets. Liberty County ($1 million) - to improve Veterans Memorial Park.



- to improve Veterans Memorial Park. Santa Rosa County ($1 million) - for retention pond construction at Whiting Aviation Park, creating 10 new jobs and retaining 19 jobs.



- for retention pond construction at Whiting Aviation Park, creating 10 new jobs and retaining 19 jobs. Town of Esto ($949,000) - for water plant improvements and water line replacements.



- for water plant improvements and water line replacements. Town of Malone ($912,000) - to expand and renovate Johnny Williams Memorial Park.



To rehabilitate or replace homes for low-income families, the following awards were also made:

$1.5 million each to Hamilton County and Lafayette County



$1.2 million to Columbia County



$950,000 to Madison County



$900,000 to Hendry County



$850,000 to St. Lucie County



$750,000 to Levy County

