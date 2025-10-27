© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Engage Estero to discuss climate change's potential effects on the village in public forum

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published October 27, 2025 at 7:25 PM EDT
Florida State Parks
/
WGCU
The Estero Bay Preserve State Park is the first aquatic nature preserve established in Florida. At about 10,000-acres, the Florida State Park runs ten miles along Estero, between Fort Myers and Naples. In addition to animals typical of the aera such as gopher tortoises, fiddler crabs, and bald eagles, an orphaned portion of the rail bed of the Seaboard Air Line Railway can be found in the park, the railway being one of two that stopped in Southwest Florida. The old rail bed can be seen during hikes in the park, which is open from 8 a.m. until sundown all year
Village of Estero
MapQuest
/
WGCU
Village of Estero

The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University and Engage Estero, a community group, have scheduled a public forum to discuss the effects of climate change and flooding in the Village of Estero.

The topic: What, if anything, can be done now to prepare the village for sea-level rise and other potential effects?

The panel features Greg Tolley, dean of The Water School, Mike Savarese, a professor in the Department of Marine and Earth Sciences, and Matt DePaolis, a director at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. They will take questions from the audience during the event.

Engage Estero is concerned that the residents of the village, which is along Estero Bay and has an average elevation of 13 feet above sea level but is as high as 30 feet in some places, may not realize how seriously climate change could impact the community

Engage Estero is a volunteer, non-partisan, nonprofit working to preserve and improve the quality of life for Estero residents.

The forum is Nov. 12, at FGCU’s Cohen Ballroom from 6 to 8 p.m., 10501 FGCU Blvd. S. in south Lee County.

The event is free, but reservations are required because seating is limited. To sign up, click here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentEstero Bay PreserveClimate Change
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
See stories by Tom Bayles
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • WGCU Logo for Onstage This Week
    Arts & Culture
    Week of stellar shows includes 'Young Frankenstein' at Belle Theatre in Cape Coral
    Tom Hall
    This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.
  • Some Lee County commissioners join representatives of Storm Smart on stage at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. Storm Smart, a long-time maker of hurricane protection for homes and businesses, won the Horizon Council award as best large manufacturer.
    Business/Economy
    Horizon Council gives awards to businesses of the year
    Mike Walcher
    Some local businesses are being honored as the best in Lee County. The Horizon Council, a group dedicated to business excellence and growth in Lee County, announced its Industry Appreciation Awards for 2025.
  • Environment
    Halloween and the wild things that make it a spooky holiday
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Halloween is a holiday that brings to mind creatures of the night such as bats and many spiders. These nocturnal creatures are ones we have some unease about because we rarely see them, encounter them by surprise in the dark, and often have little understanding of their role in nature. We often misinterpret their behavior and they sometimes leave us with a sense of fear of what they might do to us. Yes, tropical American vampire bats drink blood and in doing so can transmit disease to its victims. North American and most other bats are insect eaters that provide an important service in consuming mosquitos that can transmit diseases to the animals they bite. Most bats also consume large numbers of moths and other insects that feed on plants that our livestock or we depend on.