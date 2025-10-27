Engage Estero to discuss climate change's potential effects on the village in public forum

MapQuest / WGCU Village of Estero

The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University and Engage Estero, a community group, have scheduled a public forum to discuss the effects of climate change and flooding in the Village of Estero.

The topic: What, if anything, can be done now to prepare the village for sea-level rise and other potential effects?

The panel features Greg Tolley, dean of The Water School, Mike Savarese, a professor in the Department of Marine and Earth Sciences, and Matt DePaolis, a director at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. They will take questions from the audience during the event.

Engage Estero is concerned that the residents of the village, which is along Estero Bay and has an average elevation of 13 feet above sea level but is as high as 30 feet in some places, may not realize how seriously climate change could impact the community

Engage Estero is a volunteer, non-partisan, nonprofit working to preserve and improve the quality of life for Estero residents.

The forum is Nov. 12, at FGCU’s Cohen Ballroom from 6 to 8 p.m., 10501 FGCU Blvd. S. in south Lee County.

The event is free, but reservations are required because seating is limited. To sign up, click here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.