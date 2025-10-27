© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writers Conference at FGCU is free and open to all

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT

The Sanibel Island Writers Conference has not been held on Sanibel Island for a few years, thanks to damage from Hurricane Ian and the Covid-19 pandemic. But this year it will be held nearby, at Florida Gulf Coast University, and is open to everyone, for free. Co-director of the festival Tom DeMarchi is issuing a wide invitation.

“We’re hoping anybody who’s interested in writing will attend, who’s in the area. And that includes anybody from campus, anybody from the community, certainly anybody even visiting the area for the weekend,” DeMarchi said.

The conference begins Friday November 7 at 6 PM with a keynote address. Courses runall day Saturday and topics include poetry, essays, flash fiction, and TV writing.

DeMarchi hopes that the workshops will help demystify the writing process.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of continuing to create a writing community where everyone feels welcome, and where everyone seems to walk away with a sense of satisfaction that they’ve actually learned something and they feel newly invigorated about their writing projects, and their capacity for doing it,” he said.

Register here. The web site also describes the courses and the teachers’ backgrounds. You’ll get a parking pass here, and you’ll need one for each day.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsFGCUWriting
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • WGCU Logo for Onstage This Week
    Arts & Culture
    Week of stellar shows includes 'Young Frankenstein' at Belle Theatre in Cape Coral
    Tom Hall
    This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.
  • Some Lee County commissioners join representatives of Storm Smart on stage at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. Storm Smart, a long-time maker of hurricane protection for homes and businesses, won the Horizon Council award as best large manufacturer.
    Business/Economy
    Horizon Council gives awards to businesses of the year
    Mike Walcher
    Some local businesses are being honored as the best in Lee County. The Horizon Council, a group dedicated to business excellence and growth in Lee County, announced its Industry Appreciation Awards for 2025.
  • Environment
    Halloween and the wild things that make it a spooky holiday
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Halloween is a holiday that brings to mind creatures of the night such as bats and many spiders. These nocturnal creatures are ones we have some unease about because we rarely see them, encounter them by surprise in the dark, and often have little understanding of their role in nature. We often misinterpret their behavior and they sometimes leave us with a sense of fear of what they might do to us. Yes, tropical American vampire bats drink blood and in doing so can transmit disease to its victims. North American and most other bats are insect eaters that provide an important service in consuming mosquitos that can transmit diseases to the animals they bite. Most bats also consume large numbers of moths and other insects that feed on plants that our livestock or we depend on.