Week of stellar shows includes 'Young Frankenstein' at Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This Pulitzer Prize & Tony winning play is a modern masterpiece with a gripping plot that walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy.

“Doubt: A Parable” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play is a modern masterpiece with a gripping plot that walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy. The explosive drama is set in a Bronx Catholic school as the exacting principal, Sister Aloysius, suspects improper relations between a charismatic priest and a male student. As the drama unfolds, she must wrestle with what’s fact and what’s speculation, and how far she’ll go to expose what she sees as the truth. The play earned a Tony for Best Play and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005. It’s a provocative story that is as timely now as it was when it premiered. Opens Oct. 28; runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232078 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play depicts a group of real estate salesmen as they struggle to survive in a cutthroat world.

“Glengarry Glen Ross” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Brett Marston, David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play depicts a group of real estate salesmen as they struggle to survive in a cutthroat world. Their office has set up a competition: the salesman who makes the highest dollar sales will win a new Cadillac; the loser will be fired. The contest is weighted towards those who are already winning — if you haven't made a sale lately, you don't get any leads (names of people who are likely able to purchase real estate). And now there's a robbery at the office, stealing phones, contracts and leads. Who could have done this? This is Mamet at his best, both funny and sad at the same time. Opens Oct. 31; runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- 398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-studio-players/glengarry-glen-ross-by-david-mamet#.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, 'Monsters of the American Cinema' becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss.

“Monsters of the American Cinema” [Urbanite Theatre]: Remy Washington, a Black man and widower, has inherited both a drive-in movie theater and the responsibility of raising Pup, his late husband’s straight, white teenage son. The two forge a strong bond around a shared love of classic American monster movies, but when Remy discovers that Pup has been tormenting a gay classmate, their relationship begins to fracture, and the real horrors surface. Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, “Monsters of the American Cinema” becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss that the Los Angeles Times hails as “exhilarating.”

Opens Oct. 31; runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1398 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238915.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this comedy showdown.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre at Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs through Nov. 22. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-3.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Players / Florida Studio Players 'A Band Called Honalee' closes in the Goldstein Cabaret with Sunday's sold-out matinee.

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. For more, read/hear “Band Called Honalee performing Peter, Paul & Mary at Sarasota’s Goldstein Cabaret.” Closes Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Grey House' closes at Lab Theater with Sunday's matinee.

“Grey House” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Stranded in the wilderness after a car accident, a young couple seeks shelter in a remote cabin — but something isn’t right. The strange inhabitants seem to know more than they should, and as the night unfolds, reality twists into a nightmare of eerie whispers and unexplainable events. "Grey House" is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense. With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected. Enter if you dare—because every refuge has its secrets. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller ‘Grey House’.” Closes Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316000-grey-house-oct-3rd-2025.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'October Hoedown' closes on Sunday at Firehouse Community Theatre

“Hoedown” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: This is a musical revue featuring the Firehouse Singers. Bring your hats, boots and yeehaw at this frolicking night of entertainment. ,This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/68518f2b188cd00fac46fbe9.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Spirit of Bay Manor' closes Sunday at Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre

“The Spirit of Bay Manor” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Five people are brought to an old upstate New York manor for a weekend to determine if the house is, or isn't, haunted! Among them are a Realtor, a paranormal investigator, a psychic, the owner of the manor and a woman whose aunt died in the house 30 years prior. Starring Cape Cafe regulars Sherri Hepler, Kristen Wilson, Joe Simonelli, Chris Durso and, making her Cape Cafe debut, Rose Eda Lee. Directed by Lori Sigrist. Closes Nov. 2. For tickets, telephone 239-363-0848 or visit capecafetheatre.com.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Belle Theatre's 'Young Frankenstein' closes on Halloween night.

“Young Frankenstein” [The Belle Theatre]: From the comedic genius of Mel Brooks comes “Young Frankenstein,” a monstrously funny musical based on his classic 1974 film. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen”), a respected New York brain surgeon who inherits his famous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate. Despite his best efforts to distance himself from the family legacy, he finds himself knee-deep in mad science, grave robbing and an unforgettable tap-dancing monster. With a cast of outrageous characters, toe-tapping songs like “Puttin’ on the Ritz” and Mel Brooks’ signature wit, “Young Frankenstein” is a laugh-out-loud love letter to classic horror – and a frightfully good time for all. Closes Oct. 31. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487547 or telephone 239- 323-5533.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Ada and the Engine' is a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace.

“Ada and the Engine” [The Naples Players]: From the acclaimed playwright of “Silent Sky” and “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” comes “Ada and the Engine,” a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace. Visionary mathematician, pioneering computer programmer, and a woman ahead of her time, Ada’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and the human connections that shape our lives. Staged in the Price Studio Theater, this production surrounds you with the action, making you feel part of Ada’s world as her passion and brilliance unfold. Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Tickets are limited. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4291.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, "Feeling Good" will leave you – well – feeling good. Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Peter Pan' is onstage in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland – where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before. Runs through Nov. 17. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 1 at noon. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Michael Shapiro & Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Director Amy McCleary, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The musical 'Pretty Woman' has all the favorite lines of dialogue from the movie, and more.

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her prince! For more, read/hear, "Broadway Palm's 'Pretty Woman the Musical' has it all." Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Purlie' is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South.

“Purlie” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In this Tony Award-winning comedic Broadway play, Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher, returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to reclaim his inheritance, save his community church and free the oppressed workers. The problem is that Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, the domineering plantation owner, is unfairly holding Purlie's inheritance. Through quick wit and determination, Purlie sets out on a bold mission to reclaim dignity, hope and freedom for his community. The play is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South. The play premiered in 1970 on Broadway, and starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore who both won Tony Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Read/hear, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings ‘Purlie’ to Donnelly Theatre stage.” Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004jA5lMAE.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs.

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are already sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Neil Simon's 'Rumors' is at Players Circle Theatre through Nov. 16.

“Rumors” [Players Circle Theatre]: At a posh New York townhouse, the Deputy Mayor’s self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife’s disappearance spark chaos. As four couples arrive for an anniversary party, secrets unravel and confusion reigns. Misunderstandings multiply in this fast-paced farce filled with cover-ups, rumors, and non-stop comedic twists. Runs to Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/rumors/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, “Steel Magnolias” celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' is at Broadway Palm through Nov. 14.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Stanley is your average 10-year old boy. One morning, he mysteriously wakes up flat! Join Stanley as he embarks on an adventure around the globe searching for a solution to his unusual problem. Runs through Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

“The Sound of Music” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of five Tony Awards, "The Sound of Music" is a timeless tale of hope and family, featuring iconic songs like “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain.” A beloved classic for all generations. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-sound-of-music/.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: George and Martha have just drunkenly returned home from a party to await a younger couple coming over for even more drinks. The alcohol flows, inhibitions melt, and the young couple gets caught in the crosshairs of George and Martha’s imploding marriage. This modern masterpiece, the play that inspired the iconic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is the perfect cocktail of dark comedy and intense drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7753/33601.

