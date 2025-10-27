Building understanding for blindness with White Cane Day

In Florida, roughly 300,000 people live with vision impairment, according to the Florida Council of The Blind. Those dealing with vision impairment are forced to live with unfair stigmas, which include being described as helpless or incompetent.

To combat these perceptions, a program was offered for sighted people to come out and take a walk in the shoes of someone dealing with vision issues. WGCU’s Kate Cronin attended White Cane Day, which aimed to inspire compassion and understanding for the blind.

