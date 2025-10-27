© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IRS furloughs to result in backlogs, delays and long wait times on IRS customer service telephone lines

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
IRS Problems Graphic
Courtesy of Art Southwest Florida
/
Art Southwest Florida
The union that represents IRS employees warn taxpayers to 'expect increased wait times, backlogs and delays' during government shutdown.

Nearly 40,000 IRS employees remain on the job, including 3,500 new customer service representatives who began training on Sept. 22. While walk-in Taxpayer Assistance Centers are closed, the IRS customer service telephone lines are still open, although taxpayers and practitioners are reporting difficulty in getting through to an IRS representative.

IRS will not respond to correspondence during the shutdown.

The union that represents IRS employees warns taxpayers to “expect increased wait times, backlogs and delays implementing tax law changes as the shutdown continues.”
Internal Revenue Service sign
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Most IRS operations are closed due to the lapse in funding.

MORE INFORMATION:

The IRS has more than 74,000 employees.

All IRS employees continued working during the first five days of the government shutdown.

The furloughs took effect on day 6 of the shutdown.

The employees who were furloughed were given just four hours to close out their work assignments and vacate their offices.

The IRS has formulated a 162-page contingency plan that governs its operations during the shutdown.

Under that plan, most IRS operations are closed due to the lapse in funding. However, most of the 39,870 IRS employees still working occupy jobs dealing with the public.

Following the furloughs, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants sent a letter to Treasury Secretary and Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent recommending that the IRS implement “fair, reasonable and practical relief measures to mitigate the negative impact of the shutdown on taxpayers and their practitioners.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsIRSIncome Tax
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • WGCU Logo for Onstage This Week
    Arts & Culture
    Week of stellar shows includes 'Young Frankenstein' at Belle Theatre in Cape Coral
    Tom Hall
    This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.
  • Some Lee County commissioners join representatives of Storm Smart on stage at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. Storm Smart, a long-time maker of hurricane protection for homes and businesses, won the Horizon Council award as best large manufacturer.
    Business/Economy
    Horizon Council gives awards to businesses of the year
    Mike Walcher
    Some local businesses are being honored as the best in Lee County. The Horizon Council, a group dedicated to business excellence and growth in Lee County, announced its Industry Appreciation Awards for 2025.
  • Environment
    Halloween and the wild things that make it a spooky holiday
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Halloween is a holiday that brings to mind creatures of the night such as bats and many spiders. These nocturnal creatures are ones we have some unease about because we rarely see them, encounter them by surprise in the dark, and often have little understanding of their role in nature. We often misinterpret their behavior and they sometimes leave us with a sense of fear of what they might do to us. Yes, tropical American vampire bats drink blood and in doing so can transmit disease to its victims. North American and most other bats are insect eaters that provide an important service in consuming mosquitos that can transmit diseases to the animals they bite. Most bats also consume large numbers of moths and other insects that feed on plants that our livestock or we depend on.