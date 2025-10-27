© 2025 WGCU News
Fort Myers church hosts 'Rainbow Protest in Love' after state orders removal of street art

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published October 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM EDT
A man paints the name of one of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting on a rainbow-painted section of asphalt at St. John the Apostle Metropolitan Community Church in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
On Sunday, Oct. 26, color poured across the driveway of St. John the Apostle Metropolitan Community Church as dozens gathered for what organizers called a “rainbow protest in love.” The event came after the state of Florida ordered the removal of rainbow crosswalks earlier this year, citing traffic safety and uniformity. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation banned the use of public roads for social or ideological messages and warned it could withhold transportation funds from cities and counties that don’t comply.

In downtown Fort Myers, community members chose to respond with paintbrushes and prayer, honoring the 49 people killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“There is a very clear signal marker, that you have an intention, that goes beyond just making sure that crosswalks meet a uniform traffic code,” said the Rev. Craig Cranston, the church’s pastor. “That is just an unacceptable level of exercise by our government. So we said, 'no, we’re going to paint a rainbow flag. We’re going to paint those 49 names. We’re going to celebrate and memorialize those folks.'”
“Rainbow Protest in Love” at St. John the Apostle Metropolitan Community Church in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
Rows of folding chairs and tables lined in front of the church as speakers offered reflections, including Mayor Kevin Anderson, the vice president of Visuality and the president of the Interfaith Alliance and more. When the final prayer was spoken, singers stepped forward to close the ceremony with a song. Behind the microphones, a large rainbow flag stretched across the church driveway. One by one, attendees dipped paintbrushes in black and wrote the names of the Pulse victims across the bright colors.

“The government can’t come and rip up that rainbow flag,” Cranston said. “[It’s] clearly visible from the street. Anybody that comes anywhere near our church property is going to see it, and they're going to know that we celebrate LGBTQ people.”

Elizabeth Andarge
More from WGCU
  • WGCU Logo for Onstage This Week
    Arts & Culture
    Week of stellar shows includes 'Young Frankenstein' at Belle Theatre in Cape Coral
    Tom Hall
    This week, four shows open, five close, 11 continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.
  • Some Lee County commissioners join representatives of Storm Smart on stage at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. Storm Smart, a long-time maker of hurricane protection for homes and businesses, won the Horizon Council award as best large manufacturer.
    Business/Economy
    Horizon Council gives awards to businesses of the year
    Mike Walcher
    Some local businesses are being honored as the best in Lee County. The Horizon Council, a group dedicated to business excellence and growth in Lee County, announced its Industry Appreciation Awards for 2025.
  • Environment
    Halloween and the wild things that make it a spooky holiday
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Halloween is a holiday that brings to mind creatures of the night such as bats and many spiders. These nocturnal creatures are ones we have some unease about because we rarely see them, encounter them by surprise in the dark, and often have little understanding of their role in nature. We often misinterpret their behavior and they sometimes leave us with a sense of fear of what they might do to us. Yes, tropical American vampire bats drink blood and in doing so can transmit disease to its victims. North American and most other bats are insect eaters that provide an important service in consuming mosquitos that can transmit diseases to the animals they bite. Most bats also consume large numbers of moths and other insects that feed on plants that our livestock or we depend on.