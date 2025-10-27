© 2025 WGCU News
Will America survive the current political discord?

WGCU
Mike Walcher
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT

On October 18th, approximately 7-million people united in cities and towns across the country for No King’s Day. Organizers called the event a “non-violence defiance of authoritarianism”.

While locals came together to voice their concerns about the current state of American politics, is this discourse a sign of something more?

WGCU’s Mike Walcher spoke to local politicians, teachers and regular folks to see if any common ground can be found in political conversations.

Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusPoliticsPolitical AnalysisRepublicansDemocratsTrumpNo Kings Protest
Mike Walcher
