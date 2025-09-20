Capturing the birds of the Tropical Andes

The lush forests of the Andes mountains are home to thousands of bird species. However, habitat loss and other factors are contributing to number depletions and have put some bird’s future in jeopardy. A new book, Birds of the Tropical Andes, captures the beauty of the winged creatures including those who make the trip from Southwest Florida as part of their seasonal migrations. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford sat with Co-Author and President of the American Bird Conservation, Michael J. Parr, to get a preview of the book and learn how we can help protect these threatened species.