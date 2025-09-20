© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Capturing the birds of the Tropical Andes

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 20, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT

The lush forests of the Andes mountains are home to thousands of bird species. However, habitat loss and other factors are contributing to number depletions and have put some bird’s future in jeopardy. A new book, Birds of the Tropical Andes, captures the beauty of the winged creatures including those who make the trip from Southwest Florida as part of their seasonal migrations. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford sat with Co-Author and President of the American Bird Conservation, Michael J. Parr, to get a preview of the book and learn how we can help protect these threatened species.
Tags
Environment SWFL In FocusWGCU NewsBirdingBirdsBird WatchingAmerican Birding AssociationABCBirdsBookPhotography
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News