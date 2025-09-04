Sanibel Boat Ramp temporarily closing for repairs starting Sept. 8

Construction is set to start Monday on the Sanibel Boat Ramp Dock Replacement Project with the boat ramp expected to be closed for up to 60 days, weather permitting.

During this time, the ramp and adjoining dock structures will be unavailable for public use. Those with 2025 AC and/or BC permits will have extended use of the 2025 permit until January 31, 2026.

Additionally, any current 2025 AC and/or BC permit holders that choose to purchase a 2026 AC and/or BC permit will pay a discounted rate due to the overlapping validity periods.

Contact the Sanibel Recreation Center at (239) 472-0345 for more information.

The project involves complete replacement of the existing wooden dock structures, which have reached the end of their service life. To ensure both safety and accessibility for boaters, the deteriorating docks will be removed and replaced with new, more durable materials.

The concrete boat ramp and concrete walkways will remain in place and will not require replacement. By focusing work on the dock structures, the project will enhance safety, improve accessibility, and provide a more user-friendly experience for the boating community once completed.

While the Sanibel Boat Ramp is closed, boaters are encouraged to use the Lee County Punta Rassa Boat Ramp , conveniently located across the Sanibel Causeway Bridge on the mainland, adjacent to the Sanibel Causeway Toll Booth. This facility will remain open and provides access to the same surrounding waters during the closure period.

Click here for information on the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp.

