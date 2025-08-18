WGCU host's documentary wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

WGCU WGCU's Sandra Viktorova

WGCU reporter and host Sandra Viktorova’s documentary “Dream School: A Journey to Higher Ed” has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“Dream School” explores the struggles that students face as they apply to the most prestigious colleges in the nation. It premiered on Jan. 26, 2024 on WGCU TV and subsequently ran on more than half of the PBS stations in the country. It’s available to stream on pbs.org and WGCU’s YouTube channel.

What happens? Sean Pinon has his heart set on Yale. Deandra Leyba hopes for admission to Notre Dame. Four other bright, ambitious high school students are also vying for seats at some of America’s top universities. Will they reach their goals? Their stress and struggles are revealed in “Dream School: A Journey to Higher Ed.”

WGCU, Southwest Florida’s source for PBS, is the presenting station for Viktorova’s documentary. Viktorova is the station’s local host for “Southwest Florida in Focus,” airing on WGCU TV on Friday evenings at 6:30. Documentary editor is Tara Lynn Rye, WGCU video producer/editor. The students featured in the documentary come from diverse backgrounds with hometowns in Florida and New Mexico.

Experts interviewed about the admissions process come from Johns Hopkins University, the University of Florida, West Point military academy, George Washington University and Florida International University.

Students place pressure on themselves to get into the nation’s top schools, often sacrificing their mental health. They feel society’s pressure as well, knowing that these schools have the leanest admission rates. Formative years are spent trying to earn a spot in these coveted schools. Will their sacrifices be enough?

The documentary follows the students from high school through both rejections and acceptances and finally, attendance at schools in New York, Washington, Maryland and Connecticut as well as their home states.

