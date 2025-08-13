Florida during the American Revolution

While most of the focus of The American Revolution is on the original 13 colonies, Florida did play a role in the War for Independence. At the time it was separated into two regions and control over the peninsula was traded back and forth between British and Spanish control. However, areas like St. Augustine and Pensacola have major moments that most Americans might not be aware of. This is part of an upcoming book, "The Revolutionary War: The Florida Campaign." Co-author Kartik Krishnaiyer gives us a glimpse into the role the future Sunshine State would play in the battle of the United States and the British.

