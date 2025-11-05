Leadership Collier Foundation to host 10th annual Get Involved Collier Expo

The Leadership Collier Foundation, an affiliate of the Greater Naples Chamber, is preparing to host its 10th annual Get Involved Collier volunteer expo.

The expo connects local nonprofits and government agencies with residents interested in volunteering. Dozens of organizations will participate, representing causes that range from mentoring youth to protecting the environment and supporting community programs.

“When people give their time and talents, they help build the foundation of a stronger, more connected community,” said Kristina Park, president and CEO of the Greater Naples Chamber. “Volunteering doesn’t just support local organizations; it creates opportunities to learn from one another and make a lasting difference.”

The annual expo aims to make it easier for community members to discover volunteer opportunities and get involved with local causes across Collier County. The free event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Coastland Center.

