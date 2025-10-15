League of Women Voters of Lee County to host event on inclusion and unity

The League of Women Voters of Lee County will host a community event, “Embracing Differences: A Path to Stronger Communities.” The event will bring together community speakers to explore the importance of inclusion, equity, and diversity. Through discussions and dialogue, participants will have the opportunity to examine how embracing differences can foster greater unity. Organizers aim to address challenges of division and separation in today’s political climate.

The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers. It will also be available virtually via Zoom. To register, visit its website or email lwvlee@lwvlee.org. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants two days before and on the day of the event.

