Traffic pattern changes for roundabout project to affect Buckingham, Gunnery roads

Motorists are urged to use caution as traffic patterns change during the third phase of construction for the Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout, which will be constructed in two stages.

The Lee County Department of Transportation crews will start this next phase soon.

PHASE III STAGE 1

Beginning Oct. 22, Gunnery Road will be reduced to one lane for northbound traffic only between Sunset Road and Buckingham Road. Southbound Gunnery Road traffic will be redirected via a detour to Buckingham Road, then turn left at Sunset Road, then right back onto Gunnery Road to continue south.

PHASE III STAGE 2

Beginning by November, Gunnery Road will be closed from Buckingham Road to just north of Sunset Road. This means:

Southbound Gunnery Road traffic will be redirected via a detour to Buckingham Road then turn left at Sunset Road then right back onto Gunnery Road to continue south.

Northbound Gunnery Road traffic will be redirected via a detour to turn left onto Sunset Road, then right onto Buckingham Road to continue onto Buckingham Road north.

Gunnery Road Christian Academy and Gunnery Road Baptist Church – Access/Exit

1 of 11 — Buckingham-Curve-Detour-1024x791.jpg Buckingham and Gunnery roads roundabout project
2 of 11 — Buckingham and Gunnery roundabout project.JPG Drivers in the area of Buckingham and Gunnery roads intersection in east Lee County need to be aware of traffic pattern changes as the next phase of the roundabout project gets started. File / WGCU

ACCESS : Motorists will be able to travel north on Gunnery Road from Sunset Road to access the Gunnery Road Christian Academy and Gunnery Road Baptist Church.



: Motorists will be able to travel north on Gunnery Road from Sunset Road to access the Gunnery Road Christian Academy and Gunnery Road Baptist Church. EXIT: When exiting the property, motorists will need to travel south on Gunnery Road and follow the marked detour signs to rejoin their desired route. Northbound travel from the school and church will not be permitted during this stage of the construction.

Additionally, temporary traffic signals have been installed and will remain at both intersections:

Buckingham Road and Sunset Road



Gunnery Road and Sunset Road

Sidewalks will remain closed during this phase. Work is expected to occur during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; however, some night and weekend work may be necessary. This project is expected to be completed during Spring 2026.

Lee County Commissioners awarded a $4.8 million contract to V & H Construction Inc. to construct the new roundabout. The project is partially funded with almost $4.6 million in federal funding.

Roundabouts offer operational advantages compared with traditional intersections, including reduced delays, lower maintenance costs, adequate capacity for varying traffic, longer lifespan and fewer severe crashes. Vehicles yield rather than stop, which keeps traffic moving, especially during off-peak hours, which enables continuous traffic flow in all directions, allowing motorists to navigate without stopping. This results in fewer delays, opposed to signal cycles or red lights of a traditional signalized intersection.

For general project questions or to receive construction updates, please visit the project website at www.buckinghamgunneryroundabout.com.

