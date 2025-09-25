© 2025 WGCU News
Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral is hosting Kidsfest

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
Kiwanis KidsFest is a free event for families and children of all ages. The festival will feature hands-on activities, including craft stations, interactive games, costume contests and more. The event aims to foster creative learning by offering children the chance to explore new skill sets while engaging with others.

Local businesses and community groups will be on hand to provide resources and support for families. Additionally, there will be food vendors offering a variety of snacks and refreshments throughout the day. The festivities will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral.

