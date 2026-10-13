'Radium Girls,' 'Sophisticated Ladies' headline 18 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, four shows open, two close, 11 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Lemon Bay Playhouse / Lemon Bay Playhouse Before there was 'Bewitched' there was 'Bell, Book & Candle'

“Bell, Book & Candle” [Lemon Bay Playhouse]: Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over an unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once, but witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minor imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Can Gillian abandon her witchery to embrace the normal human love of the publisher? Opens Oct. 16. Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=327661 or telephone 941-475-6756.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Radium Girls' is a gripping drama based on the true 1920s story of female factory workers poisoned by radium-based paint while painting watch dials.

“Radium Girls” [Cultural Park Theatre]: This is a gripping drama based on the true 1920s story of female factory workers poisoned by radium-based paint while painting watch dials. The play follows Grace Fryer’s fight for justice against her employer, Arthur Roeder, who refuses to accept that his company is responsible for the painters’ disfiguring illnesses. Opens Oct. 16. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/263935.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Sophisticated Ladies' musical takes its name from Duke Ellington's classic song by the same name.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Opens Oct. 14. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This is about three bored actors killing time, trying to avoid killing each other while the tech guys try to fix the broken mechanical shark.

“The Shark Is Broken” [Off Broadway Palm]: It’s 1974. The set of "Jaws." The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. Here's a razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time. Opens Oct. 16. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-shark-is-broken/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Healing Voices' brings together healthcare professionals and theatre artists to transform real experiences from the frontlines into powerful spoken stories.

“Healing Voices, An ArtRX Performance” [The Naples Players]: “Healing Voices” brings together healthcare professionals and theatre artists to transform real experiences from the frontlines into powerful spoken stories. Through guided workshops, participants craft meaningful narratives that honor resilience, deepen empathy, and strengthen community connection. By sharing these stories, “Healing Voices” creates a restorative space for reflection, understanding, and emotional well-being. Performance is Sunday, Oct. 18 in the Glass Theatre. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/healing-voices/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Danny Cancio is intense in the role of mayoral candidate Jerry Clark opposite Alex Gonzalez as his constituent.

“Election Day” [The Studio Players]: It’s Election Day, and Adam knows his overzealous girlfriend will never forgive him if he fails to vote. But when his sex-starved sister, an eco-terrorist, and a mayoral candidate willing to do anything for a vote all show up, Adam finds that making that quick trip to the polls might be harder than he thought. “Election Day” is a hilarious dark comedy about the price of political (and personal) campaigns. Closes Oct. 18. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/election-day-by-josh-tobiessen or telephone 239-398-9192.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Megan Iwaniec, Grace Koltz, Patience Cole and Camila Guedes are Plastics Gretchen Wieners, Regina George, Cady Heron and Karen Smith.

“Mean Girls” [The Belle Theatre]: Cady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago. She is desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl. When The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their “friend” in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George’s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron, and even Regina. With dynamic songs for young performers, “Mean Girls” is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself. Closes Oct. 17. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m; and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-5533. For more, hear/read, "'Mean Girls' cast members share Tina Fey trivia about their characters."

CONTINUING

“Blood Relations” [Venice Theatre]: Did she, or didn’t she? Did Lizzie Borden take an ax and murder her father and stepmother? This psychological thriller re-lives one of the most infamous unsolved double murders in history. Did she, or didn’t she? Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941- 488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/blood-relations/.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, this production will explore fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface.

“Dracula” [The Sarasota Players]: Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, this production will explore fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theplayers.org/ or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Forever Everly' is a glorious blend of live music and film.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie”, “Until I Kissed You.” Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview of actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre has extended 'Legacy Motown & More through Oct. 26.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Closes Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch the segment on the show that aired on "Southwest Florida in Focus" on PBS (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre improv show 'Murder, She Improvised' is a riff on the Angela Lansbury classic 'Murder, She Wrote.'

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murdery whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and our detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove come to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, this high-energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and a reminder that change begins with courage.

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high-energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Joe DiPietro’s 'Over the River and Through the Woods' is a heartfelt and hilarious comedy that celebrates family bonds.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” [The Naples Players]: Every Sunday, Nick crosses the river from New York to New Jersey and has dinner with his four Italian-American grandparents. It’s a tradition built on love, laughter, and a lot of food. But when Nick reveals he’s accepted a job across the country, his grandparents are determined not to let him leave without a fight. Joe DiPietro’s “Over the River and Through the Woods” is a heartfelt and hilarious comedy that celebrates family bonds, generational differences, and the bittersweet moments of growing up. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/over-the-river-through-the-woods/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic.

“Pinocchio” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic. Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performance is Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/childrens-theatre-2026-27/pinocchio. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with ‘Pinocchio.’”

“Remember Me” [Charlotte Players]: Mary and Brian Hanson are a middle-age, empty-nest couple living in a New York apartment who consider themselves best friends more than married partners. While Brian is out playing tennis one Sunday, Mary’s old college flame, Peter, unexpectedly shows up to profess his undying love. Or does he? Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre. / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'The Pillowman' is rated 18+ for mature content, including explicit descriptions of harm to children, simulated violence, and sudden loud gunshots.

“The Pillowman” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Katurian, a fiction writer who specializes in macabre tales involving children, finds himself in a police interrogation room facing two detectives, Tupolski and Ariel. The reason? A string of recent crimes in their authoritarian state mirrors the specific, horrific details found in Katurian’s unpublished stories. As the interrogation unfolds, the play weaves between the stark reality of the prison cell and the dark, fairytale-like enactments of Katurian’s work. Through these narratives, we learn about Katurian’s own traumatic childhood and his fiercely protective relationship with his brother, Michal. [Rated 18+ for mature content, including explicit descriptions of harm to children, simulated violence, and sudden loud gunshots.] Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. [half-price preview]; Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. For more, read/hear “Lab Theater presents high-stakes mystery ‘The Pillowman’ Oct. 8-24” and listen to John Davis’ interview of cast members Ryan Adair and Christian Rivero on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition [run time 23:59].

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.