Lab Theatre presents high-stakes mystery 'The Pillowman' Oct. 8-25

In a police station interrogation room, two detectives question a fiction writer about a series of incidents that resemble his short stories. What ensues is a clever cat-and-mouse game filled with quick-witted banter, unexpected plot twists and the intricate storytelling that makes top-tier detective dramas like “Law & Order” and “SVU” so addictive.

But there’s so much more to the “The Pillowman” said Director Nykkie Rizley.

“It’s about four profoundly broken human beings in a pressure cooker where no one is purely good or evil, and the line between monster and victim is constantly shifting.”

The Laboratory Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s high-stakes mystery “The Pillowman” Oct. 8-25.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theatre of Florida / Paula Sisk, Director of Media Relations, The Laboratory Theater of Florida Ariel (Ryan Adair) and Tupolski (Christian Rivera) interrogate fiction writer Katurian (Jon Declet).

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Director Nykkie Rizley highlights the razor-sharp wit and psychological chess match at the heart of this play to deliver an engaging theatrical mystery where every clue counts.

"Listen, if you love ‘Law & Order: SVU’ or ‘Criminal Minds,’ this show is going to hit you right in the chest," said Rizley. "On the surface, ‘The Pillowman’ is an edge-of-your-seat crime procedural: a tense interrogation room, brutal mind games, and a twisted mystery that keeps you guessing until the absolute last second. But Martin McDonagh’s writing is so brilliant because it goes way beyond a typical detective story. It’s darkly funny, it’s raw, it’s razor-sharp, and it’s going to leave you breathless."

“The Pillowman” features Jon Declet (Katurian), Chris Noonan (Michal), Christian Rivera (Tupolski), Ryan Adair (Ariel), Madelaine Weymouth (The Mother), Aseem Upadhyay (The Father), and Magnolia Gallant (The Boy & The Girl).

Rated 18+ for mature content, including explicit descriptions of harm to children, simulated violence, and sudden loud gunshots.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Paula Sisk, Media Relations, The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Pillowman' cast members Chris Noonan, who plays Michal, and Magnolia Gallant, who plays The Boy and The Girl.

Performance dates

Performances of “The Pillowman” are:



Oct. 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23 & 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and

Oct. 11, 17, 18, 25 at 2 p.m.

There is also a half-price preview at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. [Note: previews are considered final dress rehearsals. Thus, the director may, in her discretion, pause the action if necessary to make adjustments or give the actors notes or other direction.]

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com or by calling the box office at 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Paula Sisk, Media Relations, The Laboratory Theater of Florida Director Nykkie Rizley highlights the razor-sharp wit and psychological chess match at the heart of the play to deliver an engaging theatrical mystery.

About The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The Laboratory Theater of Florida is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, and takes artistic risks which both feature and challenge local performers.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Laboratory Theater of Florida is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts through live performance, education and community outreach.

For more information, visit www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Ave., in the Fort Myers River District.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.