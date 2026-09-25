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Charlotte County to host sales and property tax town hall Sept. 29

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT

Charlotte County Administration is hosting a town hall meeting Sept. 29 (Tuesday) to provide residents with information and answer questions about the 1% local option sales tax and the Amendment 3property tax reform issue.

The meeting will be from 6-7 p.m.at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library on Shreve Street in Punta Gorda.

Residents are encouraged to attend, learn more, and ask questions.

For information about the 1% local option sales tax, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/salestax.

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