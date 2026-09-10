Florida Rep Opens 29th season with “Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary”

Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers opens its 29th season with “Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary.”

The Everly Brothers helped created the sound of early rock and roll with their trademark vocal harmonies and hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do I Dream,” and “Cathy’s Clown,” among many others. Their influence can be heard in the music of the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beach Boys and countless artists that followed.

The story of their lives, careers, relationships, and struggles comes together in this unique multimedia theater experience combining documentary film, biographical storytelling, and the Everly Brothers beloved music performed live on stage in synchronization with archival concert footage.

We will take a deeper dive into the show in a conversation with the creators and performers of the show Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo.