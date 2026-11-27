The City of Fort Myers and McGregor’s Public House are teaming up to offer a holiday deal on tickets to the 2027 Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival.

Now through Christmas Day single-day tickets will cost $12 and weekend passes will cost $20, both 20% off regular advance prices.

The festival will take place Jan. 23-24, 2027, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The family-friendly event celebrates Celtic heritage with a weekend of music and food, and festivalgoers are encouraged to wear Celtic-inspired attire. Children 12 and under receive free admission with a paying adult during and after the holiday ticket promotion.

“We’re proud to help bring a weekend of Celtic music, food and traditions to our community,” said Tom McGregor, owner of McGregor’s Public House, the festival’s presenting sponsor. “We hope the holiday ticket deal makes it easier for families to come out and celebrate with us.”

After the promotion ends, advance tickets will cost $15 for one day and $25 for the weekend. At the gate, adult admission will be $20 for one day and $30 for the weekend.

For tickets and festival information, visit fortmyers.gov/celtic.

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