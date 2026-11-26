DeSoto County Emergency Management has requested state assistance for aerial mosquito control operations beginning Tuesday, December 1.

Spraying will occur in areas most impacted by the 2026 rainfall and flash flooding. Aerial treatments are a critical part of the response effort, providing immediate relief for responders engaged in ongoing recovery operations and helping protect public health.

Treatment operations targeting flying adult mosquitoes will be conducted after sunset and before sunrise, weather permitting. If treatment zones are not completed on Tuesday, missions will continue on consecutive nights until all designated areas have been treated.

Applications cannot be conducted when weather conditions exceed product label limitations, including rain, high winds, or low temperatures.

In preparation for nighttime treatments, aircraft may be seen flying during daylight hours to identify potential obstacles that could interfere with nighttime operations. These obstacles may include unmapped towers, power lines, guy wires, and other obstructions. These aircraft are not conducting mosquito control applications.

Residents may opt out of spraying by visiting https://www.desotobocc.com/434/Mosquito-Control and completing the form located at the bottom of the page. Due to wind drift, properties within designated do-not-spray zones may still experience some unavoidable impacts from nearby treatment activities.

Residents are encouraged to use EPA-registered mosquito repellents to help prevent mosquito bites and to regularly inspect their yards for standing water. Common sources include bird baths, clogged gutters, children's toys, rain barrels, tarps, and other containers. Because mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, emptying these items at least once a week can help reduce mosquito populations.

For more information, visit https://desotobocc.com

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