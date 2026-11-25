Trailing by five entering the final round of the 2026 PGA University Championship, Florida Gulf Coast University knew it needed a strong performance to win its first Jones Cup trophy since 2018.

They got it.

FGCU fired off a final-round team score of 7-under on Streamsong Golf Resort’s Black Course, finishing at 6-under 578 overall to win the PGA University Championship by eight strokes over Methodist University (2-over 586).

The competing teams consisted of five players from the 17 PGA Golf Management University programs, with the four lowest scores counting toward each team’s total each round.

“It's an amazing win because it feels like it's a hometown win, being in Florida,” said Dr. Tara McKenna, PGA Director of the Golf Management Program at Florida Gulf Coast University. “I just felt like we have always had the talent, and this year, my guys showed up. They gathered themselves, they did their own thing, but once we got here, they just had fun. I think that matters. They weren't too overly serious, but they knew that this meant a lot. I'm so proud of them.”

FGCU’s resurgence was led by senior Jack Easter, first-year Trent Spires and sophomore Will Gulrajani, who all carded final round scores of 2-under 71.

“This is huge,” Easter said after the victory. “We are the biggest PGM school, so we wanted to show everybody that the biggest school can win. We won it eight years ago, and we knew that we wanted to win it again, especially on home turf. We knew after day one that we didn't play ourselves out of it. We just tried to play good golf today and we all shot under par.”

It was a slow start for Easter and Spires, as each posted a double bogey early in their rounds before the birdies started to drop. The pair combined for 11 birdies Tuesday against just three bogeys down the stretch to catapult the Eagles to the top of the leaderboard.

“I doubled hole 4, so I thought I was a little out of it,” said Easter. “But I came back, shot 3-under on the back nine, just making some really tough long putts and getting up and down a few times. From there I just felt good. I knew as the first guy going out shooting 2-under on my own ball that we had a good chance coming in.”

Gulrajani added four more birdies against just two bogeys and senior Caden Langley posted a final round of 1-under 72 as the additional lowest score counting toward FGCU’s team total.

“When your fourth guy is at 1-under, you know you’ve got a pretty good chance of winning,” said Easter.

Senior Jake Fishbaugher shot 1-over 74, a score that would have counted for any other team Tuesday, showing just how special this final round was for the FGCU squad.

“They're not grinders, they're almost like artisans when they're out there,” said Dr. McKenna. “On hole 12, I said, ‘Look, I need each of you to give me two birdies the next six holes because there are plenty of birdies in those holes.’ And they said, ‘All right coach, we got this.’ And they all did. It was just super steady from everybody.”

Methodist University had a rally of its own, posting a final-round 6-under to finish in second. Penn State University (6-over 590) finished third followed by first-round leader UNLV (7-over 591) in fourth. Campbell University and two-time defending champion Coastal Carolina University tied for fifth at 8-over 592.

University of Central Oklahoma senior Scarlet Sturch received the Bill Cioffoletti Trophy as the women’s medalist after finishing at 5-over 151. Sturch’s opening round of 2-over 75 was highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 14th, which she followed up with a solid 3-over 76 Tuesday.

“I haven't won a trophy in a really long time, so that part just feels amazing,” said Sturch. “But really just enjoying my time here was what it meant to me, hanging out with other future PGA Professionals. UCO is my whole life. They mean everything to me. They've done so much for me. For me to give a little bit of credit back to them and to show up and play well, it means a lot.”

Sturch’s UCO teammate Reagan Plank finished second on the women’s leaderboard at 8-over 154, followed by Tin Yan Liu (12-over 158) in third and Bushra Fatima (17-over 163) in fourth, both from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

North Carolina State University senior Andrew Byrd won the Bill Cioffoletti Trophy as the men’s medalist of the championship with a two-day score of 9-under 137, five shots clear of his closest competitor. Byrd followed up a bogey-free opening round of 5-under 68 with a 4-under 69 Tuesday, capped off by four-straight birdies to end his championship.

“It means a lot to bring home the [medalist] trophy,” said Byrd. “This was our last championship for the program and for myself, so it just means a lot to bring some hardware home for NC State. I've been lucky enough to play in three of these events, and it's been really fun representing NC State. I’m forever grateful for what this school's done for me.”

Methodist’s Cooper Reitsma, who tied Byrd for Tuesday’s low round, finished second on the men’s leaderboard at 4-under 142. FGCU’s Spires finished in a four-way tie for third at 3-under 143 with Campbell’s Andrew Bull, New Mexico State’s Brandon Torres and Penn State’s Luke Krombholz.

All five of FGCU’s players finished in the top 15 on the men’s leaderboard, making it no surprise that the team is taking home the hardware.

“We’re going to have a really big celebration,” said Dr. McKenna. “We have a large program and we're going to have a lot of happy men and women. We showed the PGM world that we have really good golfers.”

The 2026 PGA University Championship is supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf and Golf Pro Payments.

The Jones Cup trophy is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997.

The Bill Cioffoletti Trophy, given to the men’s and women’s medalists, is named in honor of the PGA Master Professional who impacted the lives and mentored the careers of many PGA of America Golf Professionals through the PGA of America Education Department.

