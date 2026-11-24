Motown icons Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and others recorded unforgettable Christmas albums. As its annual Christmas card to the community, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s “A Motown Christmas” will bring cuts from these records to the Donnelly Theatre stage in a high‑energy holiday revue that features rich harmonies, smooth moves, and irresistible spirit.

Under Artistic Director Nate Jacobs’ direction, this holiday revue shines with vibrant choreography, dazzling costumes, and powerhouse performers.

“A Motown Christmas” runs Dec. 2 through Jan. 3.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'A Motown Christmas' wraps the warmth of the holiday season in the irresistible groove of a legendary sound.

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“A Motown Christmas” wraps the warmth of the holiday season in the irresistible groove of a legendary sound. Infused with joy, nostalgia and high energy, this production is a feel-good celebration that WBTT patrons love. Festive, soulful and crowd-pleasing, “A Motown Christmas” promises an unforgettable night of holiday magic for the whole family.

“I created it from the history of Motown, so in the show, we talk about historical facts and share the music off of the Motown artists’ Christmas albums, as well as a lot of the traditional Christmas music of the world,” said founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who wrote and arranged the musical.

Among the traditional carols included in the show are “Deck the Halls,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Silent Night.”

Also included are many fan favorites from Motown icons.

“A little bit from The Supremes, a little bit from The Temptations, a little bit from Marvin Gaye, a little bit from Smokey Robinson and on and on and on,” Jacobs said.

In addition to those Motown artists, "A Motown Christmas" includes covers of original Christmas songs written and recorded by The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.

“So, it is just a Motown celebration and a wave to Motown and Barry Gordy’s vision of how to get Black music worldwide and a good holiday high-spirited evening of performance,” Jacobs said.

There may even be an original tune or two.

The production had its world premiere in 2015, with repeat performances in 2017, 2019 and 2024.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'A Motown Christmas' was created by WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and had its world premiere in 2015.

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe was founded in 1999.

WBTT has been dubbed Sarasota’s “miracle theater" because of its unique ability to attract broad-based community support.

The organization’s mission is to produce professional, high-quality, thought-provoking theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color.

Jacobs enjoys creating and arranging musicals for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“I started off earlier doing children’s theater and I would go look at some of the stuff in the teachers’ store when I was an art schoolteacher, and I wasn’t interested,” Jacobs said. “I thought if I’m not interested, the kids not gonna be interested. So that’s why I started developing original pieces for my students and realized I had the gift for doing that.”

He found a receptive audience, not only with his students, but also their parents.

“The parents would come up and say, ‘Oh my God, this is so great’ and ‘You so great,’ and that carried over when I started the professional theater,” Jacobs added.

Jacobs found the creative process rewarding.

“First of all, you’re able to tell more essential stories that need to be told,” Jacobs explained.

“Many, many years ago when I got my first executive director, Christine Jennings, she called me in her office one day and she said, ‘Look at this.’ On her desk was the five shows we were doing that season. Three of them were former Broadway shows. She said, ‘Nate, you’re doing Broadway, but our people love your shows. They really love your shows. Your shows are the first to sell out every year.’”

And that’s likely to happen again this season with “A Motown Christmas.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.