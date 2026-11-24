Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies love their predictable plots and happy endings — a big-city career woman finds love in a small town, a royal falls for a commoner, a holiday-hating protagonist rediscovers the Christmas spirit. Sarah Durham, associate director of improv, says Florida Studio Theatre’s seasoned improvisers put these tropes to good use in their holiday improv show.

“There's always an interrupted kiss,” said Durham. “There's always snow at some point. Sometimes there's magic involved. So, maybe Santa shows up. Some of those fun things that unless you're a diehard Hallmark fan, you might miss.”

“Blunderful Life’s” improvisers are required to watch as many Hallmark Christmas movies as they can tolerate. And to make sure they’re on top of their game, they also rely on their dramaturg – Kacy Jones, whom Durham calls “The Hallmark Queen of Sarasota.”

“She has her own Hallmark review YouTube channel and has created her own Hallmark Christmas board game,” Durham said. “On her YouTube series, she has writers and actors from Hallmark play the board game with her.”

There’s no need to be a dyed-in-the-wool Hallmark fan. Anyone can play along. There’s a bingo card at each table so guests can keep track of the tropes the improvisers incorporate into their makeshift movie. They’re also doing something new.

“We'll do a completely improvised Hallmark musical for Christmas this year,” Durham added.

Like the Christmas movies, “It’s a Blunderful Life” is escapist entertainment.

The show is in Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'It's a Blunderful Life' is in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

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Through October 31, 2026, Hallmark has released in excess of 350 and as many as 500 Christmas movies, depending on how one defines the genre.

Many fans can name the actors, characters, plots and locations where each movie takes place.

Some of the common plotlines subject to parody include:



The big-city vs. small-town dynamic: A career-driven protagonist, often from a major city, is forced to return to their small, charming hometown for the holidays and unexpectedly falls for a handsome local.

The "savior" archetype: A character swoops in to save the local Christmas tree farm, bakery, or inn from a greedy corporation.

Secret identities: Romance ensues when one of the characters is secretly a prince, a wealthy CEO, or some other high-profile figure.

The Christmas wish: A character has a specific wish that, through the magic of Christmas, comes true, often leading them to find love.

Sudden romance: The plot moves extremely quickly, with characters falling in love and getting married within the span of a single movie.

Character types: Parodies often feature stereotypical characters like the busybody relative, the eternally festive small-town resident, and the cynical main character who eventually embraces the holiday spirit.

Hallmark’s "Countdown to Christmas" begins Oct. 16.

According to Forbes, 12 million people had viewed at least one Hallmark Christmas movie by Oct. 25.

The franchise expects more than 38 million people to tune in during its 70-day run.

Hallmark garners its strongest viewership during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Hallmark will release 34 new Christmas movies during the 2026 season.

Advertising during its Christmas movies represents one-third of Hallmark’s annual revenue.

The budget for the typical Hallmark Christmas movie is under $3 million compared with $70 million on average for a feature film.

It generally takes about three months to complete a Hallmark Christmas movie compared with more than a year for a feature film.

Even though they are formulaic, unrealistic and filled with cliches, they’re popular for a number of reasons. First, they don’t require close attention. Much like skimming a book or article, you can get the gist of most Hallmark Christmas movies while you’re otherwise engaged. Secondly, they’re positive even if predictable. They’re nostalgic. They rely on our desire to visit the “good old days” with images, stories, and music that stimulate our sentimental and wistful associations from the past. Finally, their recurring themes of romance, family, and friendship reflect and satisfy our deep-seated need for social connection.

Florida Studio Theatre’s improvisers not only incorporate each of these factors into their 90-minute improvised Hallmark movies, but also involve the audience in the creative process.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.