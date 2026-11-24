Naples Art in the Park is Saturday. Now in its 69th year, this outdoor art fair invites visitors to stroll through Cambier Park, meet talented artists, and discover a wide variety of original artwork. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival is Saturday and Sunday. It’s an opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping with work by some of the finest crafters from across the country. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cambier's Quilt public artwork borders downtown Naples' Cambier Park.

MORE INFORMATION:

Naples Art in the Park is produced by the Naples Art Institute.

The event presents world-class outdoor art fairs featuring original works by local, national, and international artists.

Art in the Park will return to Cambier Park on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, April 10, 2027.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute The Rembrandt print exhibition is on view in the main gallery of the Naples Art Institute through Jan. 24, 2027.

Inside Naples Art Institute is the groundbreaking exhibition “Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White, Prints from the Rembrandt House Museum,” which runs through Jan. 24, 2027.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events Howard Alan Events Poster for 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival.

The 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival is a Howard Alan event. It includes a wide variety of handmade arts, crafts, home décor, jewelry and more from talented artisans.

Many people combine the festival with a stroll along the Harborwalk, a path that runs about 2.5 miles along the Charlotte Harbor shoreline and ends at Fishermen's Village, passing mangroves, shops, and waterfront dining along the way. Others make a point of seeing the more than 30 murals that dot the landscape. They tell the story of the town’s history, and people can learn about them by downloading a free mobile app called Otocast, which provides written text, photographs and audio presentations that provide information about the murals, the artists who painted them and their inspiration.

For information about the more than 45 outdoor art fairs and festivals that take place throughout Southwest Florida between Dec. 1 and May 31, view “WGCU’s guide to Southwest Florida’s outdoor art fairs and festivals.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.