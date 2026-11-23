WGCU's guide to Southwest Florida's outdoor art fairs and festivals
Between Dec. 1 and the end of May, Southwest Florida is the scene of more than 45 outdoor art fairs and festivals. Some are boutique shows that feature just a few dozen artists. Others boast more than 200 exhibitors, with ArtFest Fort Myers attracting an estimated 90,000 visitors and the Cape Coral Art Festival topping out at 140,000 attendees.
Following are the names, places and dates of each of these outdoor art shows:
11/28 Naples Art in the Park Cambier Park NAI
11/28-12/29 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Howard Alan Events
Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival
12/05–12/06 Lakewood Ranch Holiday of Arts Paragon Festivals
Bradenton
12/05-12/06 Naples Fine Art Show at Coastland Hot Works
Center
12/12-12/13 The Coconut Point Holiday Craft Howard Alan Events
Festival (Estero)
12/12 Naples Artcrafters at Cambier Park Naples Artcrafters
12/16 Arts Bonita Art Walk at the Liles . Arts Bonita
Hotel in Riverside Park
12/19-12/20 Sarasota Fine Art Show Hamel Park Hot Works
1/2-1/3 31st Naples New Year’s Art Fair NAI
1/2-1/3 Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals
1/2-1/3 Longboat Key Festival of the Arts Howard Alan Events
1/9 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters
1/09-1/10 Sarasota Fine Art Show at St. Hot Works
Armands Circle
1/09-1/10 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita
1/09-1/10 42nd Annual Cape Coral Art Festival Cape Coral Art Festival
1/16-1/17 30th Annual Art Fest Naples Art Fest Naples
Invitational at Fleischmann Park
1/23-1/24 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival in Paragon Festivals
Bradenton
1/23-1/24 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions
Promenade at Bonita Bay
1/30-1/31 24th Ann St. Armands Circle Art Fest Howard Alan Events
2/5-2/7 ArtFest Fort Myers ArtFest Fort Myers
2/6 Naples Art in the Park Cambier Park NAI
2/6-2/7 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita
2/6-2/7 Pine Island Art Association Art Show Pine Island Art Ass’n
2/13-2/14 38th Ann Downtown Sarasota Festival Howard Alan Events
of the Arts
2/13-2/14 44th Annual Sanibel-Captiva Rotary San-Cap Rotary Club
Arts & Craft Festival
2/14-2/15 Wellen Park Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals
Downtown Wellen Great Lawn
Venice
2/19-2/21 Naples National Art Fair NAI
2/20-2/21 21st Ann Coconut Point Art Festival Howard Alan Events
2/20-2/21 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions
Promenade at Bonita Bay
TBA Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters
2/27-2/281 Sarasota Festival of the Arts Paragon Festivals
3/4-3/6 90th Sanibel Shell Show & Festival Sanibel Chamber of Com.
3/6-3/7 9th Annual Babcock Ranch Art Show ArtFest Fort Myers
3/6-3/7 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita
3/6-3/7 25th Anniversary Downtown Venice Howard Alan Events
Art Classic
3/6-3/7 Sarasota Fine Art Show Hamel Park Hot Works
3/6-3/7 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals
In Bradenton
3/13 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters
Cambier Park
3/13-3/14 Bonita Bay Masters Art Festival Boulderbrook Productions
3/20-3/21 39th Ann. Naples Downtown Art Fair NAI
3/20-3/21 5th Annual Downtown Sarasota Fine Howard Alan Events
Art and Craft Fair
3/26 Garden Arts Market alongside Friday Naples Botanical Garden
After 5
3/27-3/28 Fort Myers Beach Mermaid Fest and Mermaid Fest
Art & Craft Fair in Times Square
4/3 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters
4/3-4/4 Naples Fine Art Show at Coastland Hot Works
Center in Naples
4/10 Naples Art in the Park at Cambier Park NAI
4/20-4/21 Spring Bonita Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions
Promenade at Bonita Bay
4/30 Garden Arts Market alongside Naples Botanical Garden
Friday After 5
5/29-5/30 St. Armands Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals
in St. Armands Circle
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.