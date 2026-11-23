Between Dec. 1 and the end of May, Southwest Florida is the scene of more than 45 outdoor art fairs and festivals. Some are boutique shows that feature just a few dozen artists. Others boast more than 200 exhibitors, with ArtFest Fort Myers attracting an estimated 90,000 visitors and the Cape Coral Art Festival topping out at 140,000 attendees.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events The 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Weekend Craft Festival is produced by Howard Alan Events.

Following are the names, places and dates of each of these outdoor art shows:

11/28 Naples Art in the Park Cambier Park NAI

11/28-12/29 8th Annual Punta Gorda Thanksgiving Howard Alan Events

Weekend Sullivan Street Craft Festival

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC The Naples Fine Art Show takes place at the Coastland Center Dec. 5 and 6.

12/05–12/06 Lakewood Ranch Holiday of Arts Paragon Festivals

Bradenton

12/05-12/06 Naples Fine Art Show at Coastland Hot Works

Center

12/12-12/13 The Coconut Point Holiday Craft Howard Alan Events

Festival (Estero)

12/12 Naples Artcrafters at Cambier Park Naples Artcrafters

12/16 Arts Bonita Art Walk at the Liles . Arts Bonita

Hotel in Riverside Park

12/19-12/20 Sarasota Fine Art Show Hamel Park Hot Works

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Visitor takes in a sculpture during the Naples New Year's Art Fair in Cambier Park.

1/2-1/3 31st Naples New Year’s Art Fair NAI

1/2-1/3 Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

1/2-1/3 Longboat Key Festival of the Arts Howard Alan Events

1/9 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters

1/09-1/10 Sarasota Fine Art Show at St. Hot Works

Armands Circle

1/09-1/10 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

1/09-1/10 42nd Annual Cape Coral Art Festival Cape Coral Art Festival

1/16-1/17 30th Annual Art Fest Naples Art Fest Naples

Invitational at Fleischmann Park

1/23-1/24 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival in Paragon Festivals

Bradenton

1/23-1/24 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

1/30-1/31 24th Ann St. Armands Circle Art Fest Howard Alan Events

Courtesy of ArtFest Fort Myers / ArtFest Fort Myers Aerial view of crowd at ArtFest Fort Myers along Edwards Drive

2/5-2/7 ArtFest Fort Myers ArtFest Fort Myers

2/6 Naples Art in the Park Cambier Park NAI

2/6-2/7 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

2/6-2/7 Pine Island Art Association Art Show Pine Island Art Ass’n

2/13-2/14 38th Ann Downtown Sarasota Festival Howard Alan Events

of the Arts

2/13-2/14 44th Annual Sanibel-Captiva Rotary San-Cap Rotary Club

Arts & Craft Festival

2/14-2/15 Wellen Park Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

Downtown Wellen Great Lawn

Venice

2/19-2/21 Naples National Art Fair NAI

2/20-2/21 21st Ann Coconut Point Art Festival Howard Alan Events

2/20-2/21 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

TBA Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters

2/27-2/281 Sarasota Festival of the Arts Paragon Festivals

Courtesy of Sanibel Island Chamber of Commerce / Sanibel Island Chamber of Commerce This year is the 90th anniversary of the Sanibel Shell Show & Festival.

3/4-3/6 90th Sanibel Shell Show & Festival Sanibel Chamber of Com.

3/6-3/7 9th Annual Babcock Ranch Art Show ArtFest Fort Myers

3/6-3/7 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

3/6-3/7 25th Anniversary Downtown Venice Howard Alan Events

Art Classic

3/6-3/7 Sarasota Fine Art Show Hamel Park Hot Works

3/6-3/7 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

In Bradenton

3/13 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters

Cambier Park

3/13-3/14 Bonita Bay Masters Art Festival Boulderbrook Productions

3/20-3/21 39th Ann. Naples Downtown Art Fair NAI

3/20-3/21 5th Annual Downtown Sarasota Fine Howard Alan Events

Art and Craft Fair

3/26 Garden Arts Market alongside Friday Naples Botanical Garden

After 5

3/27-3/28 Fort Myers Beach Mermaid Fest and Mermaid Fest

Art & Craft Fair in Times Square

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC Hot Works' Naples Fine Art Show in April is at Coastland Center.

4/3 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters

4/3-4/4 Naples Fine Art Show at Coastland Hot Works

Center in Naples

4/10 Naples Art in the Park at Cambier Park NAI

4/20-4/21 Spring Bonita Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

4/30 Garden Arts Market alongside Naples Botanical Garden

Friday After 5

Courtesy of Paragon Festivals / Paragon Festivals Paragon Festivals' Poster for St. Armands Fine Art Festival in May

5/29-5/30 St. Armands Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

in St. Armands Circle

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.