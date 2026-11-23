Naples Airport recently debuted its newly renovated, modernized North Road Terminal, which reopened less than two weeks before American Airlines launches its much-anticipated seasonal commercial service.

Community leaders, project partners and airport users gathered Nov. 20 for a ceremonial ribbon cutting that officially marked the terminal's grand reopening. Originally built in 1981, the North Road Terminal has been under renovation since 2024 and designs were updated this summer after American Airlines announced its intention to reinstate service at Naples Airport.

Outside, the North Road Terminal now features a hardened building envelope to enhance resiliency for future storms, along with updated canopies, new landscaping and a resurfaced parking lot.

The interior of the 14,884-square-foot terminal includes a 75-seat passenger waiting area with restrooms, airline service counter and airline offices, a Transportation Security Administration screening area and offices and a grab-n-go café.

In October, the Naples Airport Authority Board approved an operating agreement with American Airlines, which will launch nonstops between Naples and Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Dec. 2. American subsidiary PSA Airlines will operate the route using 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jets. Passengers flying from Naples Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport will have one-stop access to nearly 180 destinations worldwide.

The North Road Terminal offers one gate for commercial airlines and includes rental car counters and airport operations offices. It also includes designated spaces for NetJets, a private jet charter and aircraft management company, and JSX, a public charter service offering semi-private air travel.

"The North Road Terminal's original design aesthetics were reflective of its era – functional, but outdated by today's standards," said Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport. "The newly designed terminal offers more amenities with elegant coastal color palettes and distinct stylings, creating a more refined first impression for travelers."

The Naples Airport Authority partnered with Curran Young Construction and Schenkel Schultz to complete the final elements of the terminal renovation.

“Few places tell the story of Naples like its airport, and we don’t take lightly the chance to be part of that story," said Chris Curran, CEO of Curran Young. "We renovated the control tower from the ground to the cab, and now we’ve delivered the new North Road Terminal. We’re proud of our team that delivered this new terminal in record time for the inaugural flights, and grateful to the Naples Airport Authority for trusting us with another milestone.”

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