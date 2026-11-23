The northbound outside lanes of Business U.S. 41 over the Edison Bridge will be closed for bridge plate maintenance beginning tonight (Monday, Nov. 23).

The outside lanes are expected to reopen by approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, expect potential delays, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

For real-time traffic updates, visit FL511.com.

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