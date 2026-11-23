Strawberry lovers rejoice; the prices and the supply of strawberries will only get better closer to the end of the year.

Strawberry supplies hit a rough patch over the past month; prices jumped and, in some stores, there were none to be found on the shelves.

“We anticipate the supply should see a notable uptick in mid-December and just in time for Christmas, so I think some consumers will see some relief at that point, which will be well received, I’m sure,” said Nick Wishnatzki, vice president of corporate affair, for Wish Farms, based in Plant City.

The shortage and price jump were caused by a perfect storm of bad weather and bad timing. California provides about 90 percent of U.S. strawberries, according to the United States Department of Agriculture and is the only supplier during the autumn months. California begins winding down production in November and December, said Jodi Reinman, a spokesperson for the California Strawberry Commission.

Heavy rains in early November made it impossible to pick the berries, causing shortages. Markon, a California-based strawberry distributor, in a press release on November 9, said supplies were down by 50 percent.

Mexico and Florida, the two other major suppliers, couldn’t fill the void. Mexico doesn’t start major production until after Thanksgiving and Florida harvesting doesn’t begin until mid-December and ends around Easter.

Wholesale, an 8-pound flat averaged $45.64, approximately 45% higher than four weeks earlier and 9% higher than the same week in 202,5 according to ProduceWire, a website covering the produce industry. Strawberries usually are more expensive in November because supply is low.

Strawberries at the Costco at Gulf Coast Town Center sold for more than $12 for two pounds on Saturday, about twice the normal price. They were selling for about $6 a pound at Publix.

Wish Farms began putting the strawberry plants into the ground about six weeks ago, so the plants are still young.

“They’re still in the early stages, so they’re going to start ramping up in volume in mid-December, ” Wishnatzki said.

Workers will harvest the plants 30 to 40 times in a season.

Wish Farms sells strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. It has about 25 main customers; 99 percent of its business is with major retailers in Florida including Publix, Walmart and Costco, Wishnatzki said.

He is optimistic Florida will have a bumper crop this year, but much depends on the strong El Nino weather pattern.

“We are carefully watching this weather, you know, with the El Nino, it's setting up to be pretty cool and wet,” Wishnatzki said. “When it's too cool, it slows down the ripening and so you have a little less yield with the berries, and then when it's wet, that also impacts. … it makes them less flavorful; it bruises them and sometimes you can’t put them in a clamshell and it also spreads disease.”

He thinks prices should remain stable, but it will depend on supply and demand.

“This season's going to be unique with this El Nino. I think we're going to see some patches where we have really good volume and then we're going to see some spots where, you know, it's going to be rainy and gloomy and that's going to slow down the production and make us be very careful about what we're putting in the clamshell and shipping so there are, I think going to be good times and tough times with pricing, but we’ll see.”

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