Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition. Beyond the magic of Tchaikovsky’s score and exceptional dancing, costumes and sets, the ballet has the uncanny ability to evoke warm holiday memories. Chalk that up to the Christmas tree in the opening party scene and inclusion of scores of children in the storyline. With a Mouse King and his minions, an army of toy soldiers, snowflakes, fairies and an assortment of sweets, there’s nothing pretentious in this production. “The Nutcracker” is a ballet for everyone, especially kids.

This year, there are 24 performances of this holiday favorite by eight ballet companies and three symphony orchestras. Chronologically:

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker' at the Sarasota Opera House on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House. This holiday favorite features the beloved classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score, with scenery and costumes conceived exclusively for the Sarasota Cuban Ballet by a legendary theater designer. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://srqcubanballet.org/.

Courtesy of North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts / North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts presents 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, Dec. 4.

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts presents “The Nutcracker” at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, Dec. 4. This is the academy’s 24th year producing “The Nutcracker,” and its 16th performance at the BB Mann. The two-act ballet is a multi-faceted arts educational experience for students of all ages and arts disciplines at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts. As an Arts Schools Network “Exemplary School,” the academy is thrilled to celebrate the talents of its students through the arts by bringing over 200 students ages 6-14 to the stage. The performance begins at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/north-fort-myers-academy-for-the-arts-the-nutcracker-2027.

Courtesy of Naples Ballet / Naples Ballet website With student dancers performing alongside professional soloists from Miami City Ballet with the score performed live by the Naples Philharmonic, the Naples Ballet performs The Nutcracker Dec. 5 & 6 at Artis-Naples.

The Naples Ballet with student dancers performing alongside professional soloists from Miami City Ballet with the score performed live by the Naples Philharmonic (with Associate Conductor Manuel Lopez-Gomez conducting) presents performances of “The Nutcracker” in Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. For tickets, telephone 800597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/nutcracker-naples-ballet.

Courtesy of Rosemary Youth Ballet at Onyx Studio 2 / Rosemary Youth Ballet at Onyx Studio 2 Rosemary Youth Ballet at Onyx Studio 2 performs 'Nutcracker & The Mischievous Elves' on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Booker High VPA Theater.

The Rosemary Youth Ballet at Onyx Studio 2 present “Nutcracker & The Mischievous Elves” at Booker High School VPA Theater at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Current and past studio students perform alongside guest former professional dancers in a delightful interpretation that’s fun for all ages. Join this Sarasota-based ballet troupe for a modern, fresh and fun interpretation of the classic holiday ballet choreographed by esteemed ballet masters Javier and Isabel Dubrocq and featuring the music of Tchaikovsky along with some more contemporary holiday tunes. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/8157/8158.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Sarasota Ballet performs 'The Nutcracker' with Venice Symphony at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Dec. 11 & 12.

Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and over 100 students from across the Sarasota Ballet’s Education programs, The Venice Symphony and Venice Institute for the Performing Arts perform “The Nutcracker” at the Venice Performing Arts Center Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/the-nutcracker-dec-2025//.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gulfshore Ballet performs 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center.

Gulfshore Ballet and Gulf Coast Symphony (Maestro Andrew Kurtz conducting) present “The Nutcracker” with new choreography by GSB Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/symphony-nutcracker.

Star Academy of the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker,” including aerials and more, at the Sarasota Opera House at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 13. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/8151/8152.

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet 'The Nutcracker Suite' is a one-hour, kid-friendly performance for young audiences.

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker Suite' at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Auditorium Dec. 19 and 20. This one-hour, kid-friendly performance for young audiences takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Seating is informal and not assigned. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://srqcubanballet.org/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall One reason 'The Nutcracker' is a fan favorite is because of the children who perform in it each year.

Gulfshore Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” with new choreography by GSB Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero at The Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. For tickets, telephone 239-590-6191 or visit https://gsballet.org/shows-and-events/.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Sarasota Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker' at Sarasota Opera House is Dec. 20-22.

The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and over 100 students from The Sarasota Ballet School and The Sarasota Ballet’s Margaret Barbieri Conservatory perform “The Nutcracker” at the Sarasota Opera House with live musical accompaniment by the Sarasota Music Conservatory and Sarasota Youth Opera on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/the-nutcracker-dec-2026/.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota presents "Nutcracker Magical Christmas" on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Touted as the largest "Nutcracker" production in North America, "Nutcracker Magical Christmas" is a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/nutcracker-magical-christmas-ballet-1.

The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall presents "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet" at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Touted as the largest "Nutcracker" production in North America, "Nutcracker Magical Christmas" is a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, towering puppets and students from Robin Dawn Dance Academy in Cape Coral. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/nutcracker-magical-christmas-ballet-fort-myers.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Maestro Andrew Kurtz conducts the Gulf Coast Symphony (in the orchestra pit) during 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

MORE INFORMATION:

Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky based his Nutcracker Ballet on Alexandre (“The Three Musketeers”) Dumas’ 1844 adaptation of an 1816 holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker. A mysterious magician by the name of Drosselmeyer is waiting to whisk her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the villainous Mouse King, Clara and the nutcracker fly on a golden sleigh through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances, including her own. Back at home in bed, Clara is convinced it must all have been a dream. But was it?

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall From Gulfshore Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

The ballet was first performed at the Marrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, in December 1892. The reviews weren’t complimentary.

Ever his own worst critic, Tchaikovsky thought little of the ballet, labeling it boring and “infinitely worse than 'Sleeping Beauty.'” But the ballet’s inaugural performance was marred by substandard choreography, a mundane set and costumes and an uninspired performance by the ballerina who danced the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall From Gulfshore Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Since then, Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” has set the standard for over-the-top costumes and sets, captivating choreography and breathtaking dancing. It is now the most performed ballet and a Christmastime staple.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.