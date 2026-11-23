This week, three shows open, four close and nine continue their runs at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

“It’s a Blunderful Life” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowen’s Lab]: It’s the most blunderful time of the year! With no script, no plan, and no clue what’s coming next, FST’s quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. From tropey meet-cutes to Christmas tree farm drama, get ready for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails. You don’t need to be one of 38 million Hallmark Christmas movie fans to enjoy this loving spoof of the franchise. Opens Nov. 28. Runs to Dec. 19. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/its-a-blunderful-life.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' opens at Asolo Repertory Theatre Dec. 2.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre Second Stage]: The beloved American film is reimagined as a 1940s radio play where you are the live studio audience. Under the direction by Sarasota’s Scott Keys (“A Year with Frog and Toad”), five actors perform dozens of characters bringing to life the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his dream to help others in the community. With nowhere else to turn on Christmas Eve, he begins to believe the world would be a better place if he had never existed. Enter guardian angel Clarence, who makes George see all the lives he has touched, and offers a glimpse of what the world would be like without him. A heartwarming and nostalgic play with music that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern. “The Greatest Gift” is used by permission of The Greatest Gift Corporation. Opens Dec. 2. Runs to Jan. 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/wonderful-life-live-radio-play/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical' opens in the Off Broadway Palm on Nov. 26.

“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” [Off Broadway Palm]: A wild and hilarious holiday comedy set in Armadillo Acres, North Florida. When the trailer park’s Scrooge-type resident suffers amnesia, the quirky neighbors—Betty, Lin, and Pickles—get caught up in festive chaos, rivalries, and romance. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, toe tapping tunes, and Southern charm, it’s a raunchy Christmas celebration you won’t forget. Opens Nov. 26. Closes Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-great-american-trailer-park-christmas-musical/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre A new adaptation of 'Wait Until Dark' opens at Florida Repertory Theatre on Nov. 24.

“Wait Until Dark” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The classic thriller comes to vivid new life in this chilling new adaptation. Set in 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan and Sam Hendrix’s unassuming apartment conceals a prize for which thieves and con men would kill. Using deception and disguise, a trio of desperate crooks hatch a devious plot to make a heist – but they must wait until dark. Based on an Academy Award-winning film and a Tony–winning Broadway play, this adaptation will have audiences on the edges of their seats until the play’s famous nail-biting conclusion. Opens Nov. 24. Runs to Dec. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/wait-until-dark/ or telephone 239-332-4488. For more, read/hear, “Florida Rep’s new adaptation of ‘Wait Until Dark’ shorter, quicker, with film noir feel.”

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ben Williamson and Amber McNew in 'Ahoy-Hoy'

“Ahoy-Hoy” [Urbanite Theatre]: It’s 1876 and also, right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He’s brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn’t beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversized egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. ”Ahoy-Hoy” is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. History has never been this ridiculous or this fun. ​Winner of the Audience Favorite Award, Urbanite 2025 Modern Works Festival. Closes Nov. 29. Remaining performances are sold out. For more information, telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' closes at Cultural Park Theatre on Nov. 29.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Cultural Park Theatre]: U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents’ courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/dear-jack-dear-louise/. Also read/hear, "Cultural Park's 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' takes audiences back to time before texts and emails, when people wrote letters to each other."

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy The world premiere of Bill Taylor's adaptation of 'The Rivals' closes at The Laboratory Theater of Florida on Nov. 29.

“The Rivals” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Laboratory Theater of Florida]: High fashion, higher wigs, & absolute chaos! “The Rivals” delivers a hilarious storm of mistaken identities, secret letters, jealous lovers and ridiculous duels. Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s classic comedy remains one of the funniest romantic farces ever written, packed with razor-sharp wit and spectacular misunderstandings. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/377382-the-rivals-nov-12th-2026. For more, hear/read, “Theatre Conspiracy collaborates with Lab Theater to produce abbreviated version of one of funniest plays ever written.”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Dinner Theatre / Fort Myers Dinner Theatre 'The 39 Steps' closes at Fort Myers Dinner Theatre on Nov. 29.

“The 39 Steps” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Runs to Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse's production of 'A Christmas Carol' presents a new adaptation of the Dickens classic by Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury.

“A Christmas Carol” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s magical journey through Christmases past, present, and future comes to Naples this Christmas season in a brand new adaptation by Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. Featuring live music, dancing, plenty of theatre magic, and an enduring message of hope and goodwill, even the most miserly Scrooge will leave feeling uplifted and inspired. Gather the whole family for this unforgettable Christmas feast! Runs to Dec. 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/a-christmas-carol/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Born in the U.S.A.' and 'Blowin' in the Wind,' this musical revue celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story.

“American Rebels” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to challenge the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to generations of Americans. Featuring unforgettable songs like "Born in the U.S.A.," "Blowin' in the Wind," "What's Going On," "The Gambler," "Man in the Mirror," and "True Colors," this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story. Runs to March 21, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/american-rebels/subscribe-today-wcab2. For more, read/hear “’American Rebels’ is Florida Studio Theatre’s Semiquincentennial musical revue.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'August: Osage County' is at Venice Theatre through Dec. 13.

“August: Osage County” [Venice Theatre]: A father who has vanished. A mother addicted to pills. Three sisters harboring secrets. When the Weston family unexpectedly reunites, their Oklahoma homestead explodes in a maelstrom of dysfunction. Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Runs to Dec. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Come From Away' tells the true story of how generosity and human connection helped thousands of strangers find community when they needed it most.

“Come from Away” [The Naples Players in the Kizzie Theatre]: On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. As fear and confusion spread, the people of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded travelers with open arms, shelter, and compassion. "Come From Away" tells the inspiring true story of how generosity, hope, and human connection helped thousands of strangers find community when they needed it most. This breathtaking musical blends humor, heart, and soaring music to tell a story of resilience and humanity. It’s a celebration of what happens when people choose kindness in the face of tragedy. Runs to Dec. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/come-from-away/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a young woman who is 16 going on 70.

“Kimberly Akimbo” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Kimberly wants a first kiss, a little adventure, and a family that behaves itself. Her family has other plans. With an extraordinary score, unexpected romance, and relatives capable of spectacularly bad decisions, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a young woman who is 16 going on 70. Runs to Jan. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is no show on Thanksgiving. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-mainstage-series/kimberly-akimbo/subscribe-today-wms1.

Photos by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Thanksgiving. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Josh Rhodes, the brilliant mind behind Asolo Rep’s productions of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Cabaret,' brings to the stage the greatest movie musical of all time.

“Singing in the Rain” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Josh Rhodes, the brilliant mind behind Asolo Rep’s productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cabaret” and “Evita,” brings to the stage the greatest movie musical of all time. Set in 1927, this beloved musical comedy is about Hollywood’s tumultuous transition from silent films to “talkies.” The story follows dashing silent film star Don Lockwood as he falls for an aspiring actress while struggling with his screechy-voiced co-star, Lina Lamont, who stands poised to sabotage both his love and his career. A hilarious send-up of Hollywood’s foibles, this beloved musical has it all: sweeping romance, show-stopping choreography, and some of the greatest tunes ever written. Runs through Jan. 2 in the Mertz Theatre. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/singin-in-the-rain/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza' is in the Langdon Theatre at the Charlotte Players through Dec. 13.

“The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza” [Charlotte Players in the Langdon Theatre]: Your favorite Old Broads are back, and Christmas doesn't stand a chance! When Eaddy takes over the community theatre holiday pageant, everything goes hilariously wrong, unleashing missing costumes, disasters, wild animals, and nonstop festive chaos in this laugh-out-loud comedy with absolutely no silent nights. Runs to Dec. 13. This week’s performances are Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visithttps://www.charlotteplayers.org/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, 'White Christmas' plays on the mainstage at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Dec. 30.

“White Christmas” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A little romance, a little snow, and a whole lot of holiday spirit make “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” a seasonal treasure. When Bob and Phil discover their former general’s Vermont inn is facing hard times, they join forces with Betty and Judy to stage a Christmas spectacular. With a dazzling score featuring well-known tunes including "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean" and the title song, this charming musical wraps audiences in warmth, laughter, and the timeless magic of the holidays. Runs to Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov 22 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/irving-berlins-white-christmas/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.