Florida Rep's new adaptation of 'Wait Until Dark' shorter, quicker, with film noir feel

A new adaptation of “Wait Until Dark” opens at Florida Repertory Theatre on Nov. 24.

The Broadway play ran for 373 performances in the mid-‘60s, with Lee Remick garnering a Best Actress Tony nomination.

Audrey Hepburn earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the 1967 film.

Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen notes that the adaptation Florida Rep is producing amps up the drama by setting the play in 1944.

“So it's more of a … has more of a film noir … more of a noir-ish kind of take,” Longenhagen said.

Even though he pushed the story 20 years back in time, Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation gives the thriller a more modern feel.

“It's smarter, it's cleaner, it's shorter, it's quicker, but it definitely, there's so much tension, dramatic tension in the play,” Longenhagen said.

The heroine, Susan, was recently blinded in an auto accident. Unbeknownst to her, there’s a doll filled with diamonds in her basement apartment in Greenwich Village. After her husband leaves for work, a group of criminals show up to retrieve the doll. Can Susan outwit them or will she be killed when they come for the doll “after dark”?

Hint: The climax is ranked 10th on Bravo’s list of 100 Scariest Movie Moments.

“It's one of those great thrillers where you don't know who to trust, who's saying what to whom, there's even the character of a young 13-year-old girl who lives upstairs who comes down into the apartment, we don't know … like any good thriller, mystery, if it's to throw you off balance in terms of who's really on whose side, but it's a classic piece and we’re very excited to be producing that,” Longenhagen added.

“Wait Until Dark” is in the historic Arcade Theatre Nov. 24 through Dec. 13.

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The classic thriller comes to vivid new life in this chilling new adaptation. Set in 1944 in Greenwich Village, Susan and Sam Hendrix’s unassuming apartment conceals a prize for which thieves and con men would kill. Using deception and disguise, a trio of desperate crooks hatch a devious plot to make a heist — but they must wait until dark.

It's directed by Charles Morey with set design by Charlie Morgan, lighting design by Todd O. Wren, sound design by Katie Lowe and costume design by Kim Griffin.

Synopsis

Sam Hendrix met his wife Susan in the hospital. Susan was recovering from a car accident in which she lost her sight. Sam was recovering from a nervous breakdown he suffered after photographing some of the horrors of WWII. Now Sam is a working photographer in New York City, where he and Susan live in a basement apartment in Greenwich Village. One afternoon, after returning from a business trip, Sam discovers a child’s doll in his satchel. Later on, a woman knocks on his door. Sam recognizes her as a fellow train passenger. The woman asks if she had dropped the doll into his bag by mistake – but when Sam goes to fetch it, he can’t find it anywhere. He leaves for work, and soon mysterious people start showing up at the Hendrix apartment where the only one at home to deal with them is visually impaired Susan. It turns out the doll is actually stuffed with diamonds, and a group of criminals led by the ruthless Roat are desperate to retrieve it. Can Susan discover what the truth and outwit the criminals before they end her life?

Production history

“Wait Until Dark” opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Feb. 2, 1966. Directed by Arthur Penn, the production starred Lee Remick and Robert Duvall. The play premiered in London at the Strand Theatre on July 27, 1966, directed by Anthony Sharp and starring Honor Blackman and Peter Sallis. The 1967 film adaptation, directed by Terence Young, starred Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin.

Based on an Academy Award-winning film and a Tony–winning Broadway play, this adaptation will have audiences on the edges of their seats until the play’s famous nail-biting conclusion.

It's “A first-rate shocker… the suspense drama we’ve long awaited eagerly,” said the New York Post.

Cast



Tess Frazer: Susan Hendrix, a housewife who recently lost her sight in an auto accident

Avalyn Calandra and Sarah Salerno: Gloria, Susan’s teenage neighbor

Matt Lytle: Susan’s husband, a photographer

Nicholas Wilder: Roat, a criminal mastermind

Carlino, one of Roat’s henchmen

Christian Pedersen: Sam’s friend, Mike Talman

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Tess Frazer plays the part for which Lee Remick received a Tony nomination and Audrey Hepburn snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

About Tess Frazer

Tess Frazer has originated roles in world premieres of “The Perplexed” by Richard Greenberg at Manhattan Theatre Club, “Mary Page Marlowe” by Tracy Letts at Steppenwolf Chicago and again at Second Stage NYC, “Love All” by Anna Deavere Smith (workshop), “Jewish Plot” by Torrey Townsend at The Brick/Theatre 154, “The Internet” by Leah Nanako Winkler at St Mark’s Church, “Party of Two” by Sophie Mcintosh at Caveat, and “This World of Tomorrow” by Tom Hanks (workshop at The Shed). Other theatre credits include “Noises Off” at Gulfshore Playhouse, and “The Winter’s Tale,” “Passion of Dracula,” “The Unexpected Guest,” “Only God Knows,” “The Poor of New York,” “All My Sons,” and ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at various off-Broadway venues & Morningside Theater Co. Her TV & film credits include “FBI Most Wanted” (CBS), “Café Society,” “Write When You Get Work,” “Fan Girl” and “Godless” on Netflix. She credits Lee Remick, Audrey Hepburn and her mom, Susan Frazer, as influences.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Avalyn Calandra makes her Florida Rep debut in the role of Gloria.

About Avalyn Calandra

Avalyn Calandra makes her Florida Rep debut in the role of Gloria. A 16–year–old student entering her junior year of high school, Calandra was previously seen as Esther Jane in “A Christmas Story” at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Some other credits include Baby Louise in “Gypsy” featuring Jodi Benson at Barbara B. Mann, Pepper in “Annie” at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, and Jane in “Mary Poppins Jr.” at North Fort Myers High School. She has been doing theatre for eight years and often volunteers with youth productions and education programs in her free time. She most recently choreographed “Dare to Dream Jr.,” a program funded by the Step Up Scholarship organization at Cultural Park Theatre.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Sarah Salerno is making her Florida Repertory professional season debut as Gloria.

About Sarah Salerno

Sarah Salerno is also making her Florida Repertory professional season debut as Gloria. Over the years, she has been an active participant in the education program. Her recent Florida Rep credits include “Sweeney Todd: School Edition” (featured ensemble, U/S Lovett) and ”Shrek Jr.” (Gingy). She is a junior-year theatre major at North Fort Myers High School and is vice president of the theater program. There, she has been in “The Play That Goes Wrong” (Annie), ”Newsies” (Les), and has won best in room and a stand out award for her performance in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (Christian Boone). She has done over 10 professional productions at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre including “A Christmas Story” (Mary Beth), ”Annie” (Pepper), ”A Christmas Carol” (Martha Cratchit), and more.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre NYC-based actor, director and acting coach Matt Lytle recently adapted and directed 'Romeo & Juliet' for Florida Rep’s Theatre for Young Audiences touring program.

About Matt Lytle

Matt Lytle is a New York City-based actor, director and acting coach. He recently adapted and directed “Romeo & Juliet” for Florida Rep’s Theatre for Young Audiences touring program. At Florida Rep, he also appeared in “A Sherlock Carol,” “Doubt” and “Queen of Bingo.” He holds his BFA from Boston University and his MFA from Brown/Trinity Rep. He spent a semester at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where he studied Shakespeare and Restoration performance. Among his upcoming projects are “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” at The National WWII Museum (line producer alongside Ken Ludwig) and “Constellations” at Naples Players (director). He has appeared regionally at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The O’Neill Center, Trinity Repertory Company, Theatre Mu, Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble, Saratoga Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and Kentucky Shakespeare.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Nicholas Wilder plays criminal mastermind Roat in 'Wait Until Dark.'

About Nicholas Wilder

Nicholas Wilder was last seen at Florida Rep as Chris in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” His Off-Broadway credits include “Major Barbara” (The Pearl Theatre). His regional credits include “Stage Struck,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Deathtrap,” “Ben Butler,” “Noises Off” (Peterborough Players), “Centennial Casting” (Seven Angels), “Equivocation” (Virginia Rep), “Or” (Portland Stage), “The 39 Steps” (Laguna Playhouse, Totem Pole, Forestburgh, Hippodrome, Cortland Rep, Surflight), “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Moon Over Buffalo” (Oregon Cabaret Theatre), “Dracula” and “Sherlock Holmes & The Jersey Lily” (Centenary Stage Company) He has also toured in “The 39 Steps” (national), “A Christmas Carol” (national), “The Learned Ladies” and “Richard II” (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey).

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Actor William McNulty is in his 14th season with Florida Rep.

About William McNulty

William McNulty is in his 14th season with Florida Rep. He was last seen as Scrooge in “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge.” Among his other roles there are Rothko in “Red,” Juror Ten in “Twelve Angry Men,” Blore in “And Then There Were None,” Dickie Bell in “The Fox on the Fairway” and Arthur Birling in ”An Inspector Calls.” For 40 years he was an artist in residence at Actors Theatre of Louisville, appearing in over 250 productions and directing more than 30. Among other theatres where he has worked are The Public Theatre in NYC, Arena Stage in Washington DC, the Cleveland Playhouse, the Cincinnati Playhouse, and the Alliance in Atlanta. He is among the few actors to be awarded the Fox Foundation Distinguished Artist grant in recognition of his work in regional theatre.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Christian Pedersen last appeared at Florida Rep as Major Blunt in ”The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” two seasons ago.

About Christian Pedersen

Christian Pedersen last appeared at Florida Rep as Major Blunt in ”The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” two seasons ago. He most recently appeared in Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville” at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey and ”Here There are Blueberries” with Tectonic Theater Project at Miami New Drama and Seattle Rep.

Other credits include “Spunk” (Yale Rep), “Boeing Boeing” and “Dial M for Murder” (Peterborough Players),”Sherwood and Hamlet” (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), ”Pride & Prejudice” and Ken Ludwig’s “Moriarty” (Cleveland Play House), ”Sense and Sensibility” (Theatre Workshop of Nantucket), ”Ohio State Murders” on Broadway, and ”Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in San Francisco. His TV credits include “This is Us,” “The Offer,” “Superstore,” “SEAL Team,” “One Life to Live” and “The Good Wife.” Pedersen is a graduate of the University of Richmond and the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

About playwright Frederick Knott

Frederick Knott was educated in England and eventually earned a law degree from Cambridge University. From 1939 to 1946, he served in the British Army, rising to the rank of major. After he left the military, he began writing what would be his most successful work, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder.”

Initially, theatre producers rejected the play until the BBC aired a production of it on television to rave reviews. It finally received a wildly popular London production in June of 1952, followed by a successful transfer to Broadway that October.

Knott also wrote the screenplay for the 1954 Hollywood movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly. Knott followed up this success with two more plays: “Write Me a Murder” (1960) and “Wait Until Dark” (1966). Knott died in New York City in 2002.

About playwright Jeffrey Hatcher

Jeffrey Hatcher is an award-winning writer for stage, screen, and television. Born in Steubenville, Ohio, he graduated from Denison University in 1980. After moving to New York, he shifted from performing to writing. In his career, he has had dozens of plays, both original and adaptations, produced on Broadway, Off Broadway, and in theaters around the world. They include “Three Viewings,” “A Picasso,” “Scotland Road,” “The Turn of the Screw,” “Tuesdays with Morrie” (with Mitch Albom), “Ten Chimneys,” “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club,” “Compleat Female Stage Beauty,” “Mrs. Mannerly,” “Murderers,” “Ella,” “Mercy of a Storm,” “Smash,” “Armadale,” “Korczak’s Children,” “John Gabriel Borkman,” “Brand,” “An Enemy of the People,” “Pillars of Society,” “The Government Inspector,” “The Good Soldier,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” “The Critic” and “A Confederacy of Dunces.” He is a member and/or alumnus of The Playwrights Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild, and New Dramatists.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.