High school shows dominate this week's Southwest Florida theater offerings

This week, one show opens, five close, nine continue their runs and there are seven limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy This production is an adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's centuries-old script by Theatre Conspiracy Artistic Director Bill Taylor.

OPENING

“The Rivals” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Laboratory Theater of Florida]: High fashion, higher wigs, and absolute chaos! “The Rivals” delivers a hilarious storm of mistaken identities, secret letters, jealous lovers and ridiculous duels. Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s classic comedy remains one of the funniest romantic farces ever written, packed with razor-sharp wit and spectacular misunderstandings. Opens Nov. 12. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (teens see show for free using code STSTT); and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/377382-the-rivals-nov-12th-2026. For more, hear/read, “Theatre Conspiracy collaborates with Lab Theater to produce abbreviated version of one of funniest plays ever written.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art Keen is the devil; Aseem Upadhyay the soldier with the magic violin; and Lindsay Jorgensen is his princess.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“A Soldier’s Tale” [Fort Myers Philharmonic]: In this Russian folk tale, composer Igor Stravinsky combines chamber music, theater, dance and narration to tell the story of a soldier who trades an old violin with the devil for a magic book that foretells the future. Although he thereafter marries a beautiful princess and becomes wildly wealthy, he wants more and risks his soul to get it. Performances are Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda; Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Florida Repertory Theatre; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral; and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts. For tickets, telephone 239-350-1520 or visit https://www.fmphil.org/events-2/.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast High School / Gulf Coast High School Gulf Coast High School is performing 'Legally Blonde - The Musical' Nov. 13 and 14.

“Legally Blonde – The Musical” [Gulf Coast High School]: Based on the novel and the hit movie of the same name, “Legally Blonde: the Musical” chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner. In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blond sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law, where she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality. Performances are Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gofan.co/event/6945258?schoolId=FL16970.

Courtesy of Lehigh Senior High School / Lehigh Senior High School Lehigh Senior High School is performing 'Mean Girls' Nov. 12-14.

“Mean Girls” [Lightning Theatre at Lehigh Senior High School]: “Mean Girls: The Musical” features all your favorite characters from the movie, powerful music, and timely pop culture and news references. Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard welcome the audience to their “Cautionary Tale”: Cady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago, desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl, and when The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their “friend” in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George’s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron, and even Regina. With dynamic songs for young performers, "Mean Girls" is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gofan.co/app/school/FL16972.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players In 'Odds, Ends and Other Stories,' The Naples Players Readers Theatre brings characters to life with nothing more than their voices, expressions, and a few simple gestures.

“Odds, Ends, and Other Stories” [The Naples Players Readers Theatre]: The Readers Theatre brings characters to life with nothing more than their voices, expressions, and a few simple gestures. There are no sets or costumes, just a comfortable evening of imagination and stories that are worth discovering. Performance is 2 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Glass Theater. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/events/6221/6224/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Bishop Verot High School / Bishop Verot High School Bishop Verot High School performs 'Tuck Everlasting' Nov. 12-15.

“Tuck Everlasting” [Bishop Verot High School]: Tuck Everlasting is based on the novel of the same name by Natalie Babbitt. It tells the story of a family who drink water from a magical spring and become immortal. When they encounter a young girl who lives in their rural New England town, she becomes friends with one of the sons, who soon offers her the secret to everlasting life. She then has to decide if she wants to join her new friends in immortality, or if she will live out her normal life. "Tuck Everlasting" premiered in Atlanta in 2015 and began playing on Broadway in 2016. Despite closing after only 39 performances, it received positive reviews, especially praising the “dazzling ballet” in the second act. A timeless story of family, loss, friendship, and love, "Tuck Everlasting" is sure to become a classic favorite. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gofan.co/app/school/FL16963_1.

Courtesy of Cypress Lake School of the Arts / Cypress Lake School of the Arts Cypress Lake School of the Arts performs 'Urinetown' Nov. 12-15.

“Urinetown” [Panther Theatre Co. at Cypress Lake School of the Arts]: In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, “Urinetown” is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, “Urinetown” is noted for its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200547450.

“Velvet Curtain, An Original Musical: A Staged Reading” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center]: It’s 1926. As the dazzling new world of motion pictures begins to steal audiences from the stage, one scrappy theatre refuses to fade into history. “Velvet Curtain” invites audiences into the hilarious backstage world of a determined theatre company where rehearsals are anything but ordinary. As opening night approaches, friendships, rivalries, romances, and laugh-out-loud mishaps collide. But when a shocking accident throws the production into chaos, the cast will have to work together to save far more than just the show. Bursting with comedy, heart, unforgettable characters, and an original score, “Velvet Curtain” offers the rare opportunity to witness a brand-new musical in progress. Enjoy a front-row seat to the backstage drama, creative mayhem, and the excitement of watching a new work come to life in this exclusive staged reading. Reading is Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://artsbonita.org/tickets/?pg=selectevent&eid=198632&edid=0 or telephone 239-495-8989.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre '9 to 5' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 14.

CLOSING

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high-energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'School House Rock Live!' closes Nov. 13 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“School House Rock Live!” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day, his imagination transforms familiar tunes such as “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” into a lively, confidence-building adventure. Fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages! Closes Nov. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:30; Friday, Nov. 13 at 11:30; and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:30. [Lunch is available for all performances beginning at 10:30 a.m.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/school-house-rock-live/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

“The Firehouse Singers Present Jukebox Jive” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Grab you bobby socks and your blue suede shoes and dive back into the good ole days of hanging around the jukebox. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s shows are Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'The Nerd' ends its Players Circle Theatre run Nov. 15.

“The Nerd’ [Players Circle Theatre]: Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in late 1979, “The Nerd” centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his 34th birthday party. However, Rick's awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles. It turns out that Rick is a stupid nerd who overstays his welcome with a vengeance. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/month/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Off Broadway Palm's 'The Shark Is Broken' closes Nov. 14.

“The Shark Is Broken” [Off Broadway Palm]: It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-shark-is-broken/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Amber McNew (right) is inventor Elisha Gray and Ben Williamson plays the adoring assistant in 'Ahoy-Hoy.'

CONTINUING

“Ahoy-Hoy” [Urbanite Theatre]: It’s 1876 and also, right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He’s brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn’t beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversized egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. ”Ahoy-Hoy” is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. History has never been this ridiculous or this fun. ​Winner of the Audience Favorite Award, Urbanite 2025 Modern Works Festival. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'American Rebels' is in the Goldstein Cabaret' through March 21.

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“American Rebels” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to challenge the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to generations of Americans. Featuring unforgettable songs such as "Born in the U.S.A.," "Blowin' in the Wind," "What's Going On," "The Gambler," "Man in the Mirror," and "True Colors," this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story. Runs to March 21, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/american-rebels/subscribe-today-wcab2. For more, read/hear “’American Rebels’ is Florida Studio Theatre’s Semiquincentennial musical revue.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Freaky Friday' plays at Venice Theatre through Nov. 22.

“Freaky Friday” [Venice Theatre]: An overworked mom and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies with just one day to switch back before mom’s wedding. Living each other’s lives, they realize how difficult the other’s world really is in this heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are in the Raymond Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000PWgvO2AT.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre As the name suggests, 'Murder, She Improvised' is inspired by 'Murder, She Wrote' television series.

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murder whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove comes to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Four friends from high school laugh, cry, scream, and come together to heal old wounds and make new plans for their future in 'Pacing Up Polly.'

“Packing Up Polly” [Arts Center Theatre]: Polly Porter, famous 1970s gospel singer of the group Polly Porter & The Praise His Name Singers, has gone on up to heaven. Her daughter, Caroline, has come home to Savannah, Georgia, to pack up Miss Polly’s house but there is just one little problem (or two or three): Miss Polly was a hoarder of epic proportions, Caroline’s useless siblings are totally MIA, and her three best friends from high school, former co-cheerleaders, have all shown up…UNANNOUNCED! Lizzy now owns the Miss Georgia Belle Pageantry system, Donna Jo is the local community theatre diva, and Becca is having a late-in-life pregnancy with baby girl number five. The gospel music plays and the margaritas pour as the four ladies laugh, cry, scream, and come together to pack up Miss Polly’s house, heal old wounds, and make new plans for the future. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/packing-up-polly-november-5-november-22-2026/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, 'Rocket Man' explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning.

“Rocket Man” [The Naples Players in the Price Theatre]: Donny (James Duggan) is ready to leave his life behind. Convinced there might be another version of himself who made different choices and ended up somewhere better, he decides to find out. But what if the life you didn’t choose isn’t quite what you imagined, either? With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, “Rocket Man” explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/rocket-man/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites such as "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, 'Sophisticated Ladies' is a dynamic, elegant and stylish musical revue.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

“The World Goes ‘Round” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the Tony Award-winning duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb have given us some of Broadway’s most unforgettable hits. Enjoy a truly unique musical theatre experience as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a hazy, swanky jazz club where you’ll enjoy nonstop hits such as “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York,” “And All That Jazz,” and more. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/the-world-goes-round/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.