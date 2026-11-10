With 'Revival,' St. Pete Ceramics rises from the ashes for Art Center Sarasota exhibition

“Revival” is an exhibition of ceramics created by Beth Miranda, Ethan Fiedler and other members of St. Pete Ceramics. All of the pieces in the show were created in tiny temporary quarters after St. Pete Ceramics lost its studio in a devastating early morning fire in January. The ceramics Miranda, Fiedler and the members of the collective created for the show aren’t just high-quality works of art. They tell the story of St. Pete Ceramics’ resilience, rebuilding, and the remarkable community that restored the studio’s viability.

The exhibition is on display at Art Center Sarasota through Nov. 14.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall All of the pieces in the show were created in tiny temporary quarters after St. Pete Ceramics lost its studio in a devastating early morning fire in January.

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St. Pete Ceramics is a community clay studio founded in 2024 by ceramic artists Beth Miranda and Ethan Fielder. Built on the belief that creativity flourishes through collaboration, the studio welcomes everyone from first-time makers to professional artists, providing the space, tools, and support to pursue ambitious ceramic work.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The ceramics in 'Revival' tell the story of St. Pete Ceramics’ resilience, rebuilding, and the remarkable community that restored the studio’s viability.

Rising from the ashes

In the early hours of January 28, 2026, fire swept through the 22nd Street South studio of St. Pete Ceramics. The fire tore through much of the interior, destroying walls, shelving, tables and stools. The studio lost thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, as well as artwork and the entire pottery-making section of the building.

Fellow artists arrived in hours with bagels, coffee, pizza, gloves, and a willingness to help however they could. Within 36 hours, volunteers had helped empty and clean out the fire-damaged studio.

Miranda’s daughters launched a GoFundMe campaign the same day. In the days and months that followed, the St. Pete community responded with extraordinary generosity, offering helping hands, meals, supplies and encouragement in addition to financial support that totaled nearly $30,000. The funds helped St. Pete Ceramics pay rent for temporary space at Five Deuces Galleriea, as well as replace lost equipment and cover rebuilding costs.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The ceramics in 'Revival' tell the story of St. Pete Ceramics’ resilience, rebuilding, and the remarkable community that restored the studio’s viability.

Miranda and Fielder quietly reopened Sept. 18 in the newly renovated 1,800-square-foot space and have resumed hosting workshops, welcoming members back into the studio, and selling pottery.

While much has been accomplished, significant work remains. Every purchase and every contribution helps build a stronger future for this creative community.

Their experiences in recovering from the fire led them to establish the Clay Collective of Pinellas, a new nonprofit focused on supporting clay artists and businesses throughout the county. The organization’s mission is to help clay artists and businesses “both fiscally and mentally,” Miranda said. She hopes it will help bring more collaboration among local artists while encouraging art-related tourism in St. Pete.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.