Lee Clerk opens East Lee County Office to serve growing community

The new Lee County Clerk’s office in East Lee County officially opened Monday to serve the growing community in the area.

The office, at 600 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres, will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is a very exciting day at the Lee County Clerk & Comptroller’s Office as we celebrate the opening of our new East Lee County location,” said Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes at today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Opening this office shows our commitment to serving our growing community, and I am so proud of my team for all that they did to make this happen. We are bringing services closer to home for East Lee County residents.”

The Clerk’s new East Lee County Office has more than 6,200 square feet and is located inside the East Lee County Government Complex.

The office has 12 windows to serve customers and houses most of the services offered at the Clerk’s main Fort Myers location.

Services available include courts and official records services, such as traffic tickets, evictions, injunctions for protection, marriage licenses & ceremonies, and more. The office also has a dedicated wedding room where couples can get married in front of family and friends.

This additional location compliments the Clerk’s main downtown Fort Myers location and Cape Coral office.

In addition to serving the East Lee County community, the new Clerk’s office is also easily accessible to those in South Lee County who drive up on State Road 82.

To learn more about all of the services provided at this location, visit www.leeclerk.org/eastlee.

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