Free autism spectrum disorder screenings are offered

Children ages 18 months to 5 years can be screened for Autism Spectrum Disorder for free at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Screenings are held monthly. The next round will be held Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road.

Experts in the field say that an early diagnosis can make a vast difference for toddlers as well as their families.

A doctor's referral is not required. To schedule a screening, please call 239-343-6838.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.