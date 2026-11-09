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Free autism spectrum disorder screenings are offered

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
Marko Milivojevic

Children ages 18 months to 5 years can be screened for Autism Spectrum Disorder for free at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Screenings are held monthly. The next round will be held Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road.

Experts in the field say that an early diagnosis can make a vast difference for toddlers as well as their families.

A doctor's referral is not required. To schedule a screening, please call 239-343-6838.

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Health WGCU NewsAutismGolisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is a reporter for WGCU. She hosts the Gulf Coast Life Book Club author interview show as well as a bi-weekly GCL health show.
See stories by Cary Barbor
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