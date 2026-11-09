Veterans explore fly fishing at Lakes Park

Tim Zimmerman has spent time in some of the world's most dangerous places. A former Marine Corps heavy machine gunner, he served eight years in the military, including combat tours in Iraq and the Horn of Africa. He was among the dozens of veterans who got together on Nov. 7, for a morning of fishing and fellowship hosted by Fish With A Hero, a Southwest Florida organization that connects veterans through outdoor activities.

Some participants fished from the shore, while others launched kayaks onto the water. For Zimmerman, time outdoors offered a way to manage some of the challenges associated with military service.

"Those who have been in theater and seen combat, a lot of people struggle with assimilating back into civilian life," Zimmerman said. "Things like hypervigilance, not being able to relax, not being able to feel a sense of peace again."

That sense of connection is central to the mission of Fish With A Hero, which began in 2013. Army veteran and Executive Director Larry Kendzior said he recognized the therapeutic value of fishing years ago.

"It was basically a realization that I had many years ago that fishing was an excellent form of therapy for a vet suffering from PTSD and brain injuries," Kendzior said.

The Lakes Park event was the organization's third consecutive year organizing the event.

It included fly-tying instructions from volunteer Drei Stroman, who has been fly-fishing for over 50 years.

"We were doing fly tying, simple fly ties for freshwater. This helps the veterans with their dexterity and creative thoughts to help them create something that they can take out and use in the water," Stroman said. "Some guys use it as therapy, and some of them use it to fish with, and others just collect."

Out on the water, Veterans tried their luck for common snook, largemouth bass and more. But the fish were not particularly cooperative. Kendzior has a saying for the moment when a fish finally takes the bait.

"The tug is the drug," he said, describing the excitement veterans feel when they get their first bite. By the end of the morning, there was only one reported catch. It belonged to Zimmerman, the volunteer.

"Unfortunately, I wish it would have been somebody else," he said with a laugh. "But regardless of catching a fish or not, it's still just great to get out with other veterans and enjoy nature."

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