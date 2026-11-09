Last week's heavy rains causing this week's major flooding in Arcadia

Heavy rains caused the Peace River in Arcadia to rise above major flood stage this weekend, which sent waist-high water into the River Acres neighborhood.

The water came this week after the rains earlier last week. The river’s water level rose to 16 feet, 4 inches, and several dozen homes, buildings, and cars along its banks were flooded.

Flood stage begins at 11 feet, and major flood stage begins at 16 feet.

The Peace River drains a large part of Central Florida before flowing through DeSoto County and into Charlotte Harbor. Often its northeastern reaches are easy to walk across.

The National Weather Service said the river dropped a few inches over the weekend, but a flood warning remains in effect for DeSoto County. The Peace River passes under S.R. 70.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin forecast moderate flooding will occur throughout this week.

The current flood remains well below the record set after Hurricane Ian.

The river reached just below 24 feet at Arcadia on Oct. 1, 2022, nearly eight feet higher than the latest crest when water overtopped the state road.

The river is expected to fall to just over 12 feet Thursday or Friday.

Forecasters expect the river to keep falling, but floodwaters can remain dangerous even after the water level starts dropping.

The NWS reminded people in the area that most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. It only take a few inches of rain cascading over a road to pick up a car or truck.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads,” the weather service said online. “Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.”

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