© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Last week's heavy rains causing this week's major flooding in Arcadia

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
Heavy rains caused the Peace River to rise more than 16 feet, nowhere near as close as the 24 feet in height it reached after Hurricane Ian in 2022, shown here, when it overtopped S.R. 70 and cut off the city to the west
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
/
WGCU
Heavy rains caused the Peace River in Arcadia to rise above major flood stage this weekend, but did not overtop S.R. 70 like it did as shown here after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Heavy rains caused the Peace River in Arcadia to rise above major flood stage this weekend, which sent waist-high water into the River Acres neighborhood.

The water came this week after the rains earlier last week. The river’s water level rose to 16 feet, 4 inches, and several dozen homes, buildings, and cars along its banks were flooded.

Flood stage begins at 11 feet, and major flood stage begins at 16 feet.

The Peace River drains a large part of Central Florida before flowing through DeSoto County and into Charlotte Harbor. Often its northeastern reaches are easy to walk across.

The National Weather Service said the river dropped a few inches over the weekend, but a flood warning remains in effect for DeSoto County. The Peace River passes under S.R. 70.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin forecast moderate flooding will occur throughout this week.
The current flood remains well below the record set after Hurricane Ian.

The river reached just below 24 feet at Arcadia on Oct. 1, 2022, nearly eight feet higher than the latest crest when water overtopped the state road.

The river is expected to fall to just over 12 feet Thursday or Friday.

Forecasters expect the river to keep falling, but floodwaters can remain dangerous even after the water level starts dropping.

The NWS reminded people in the area that most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. It only take a few inches of rain cascading over a road to pick up a car or truck.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads,” the weather service said online. “Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment EnvironmentWGCU NewsRainArcadiaFlooding
Tom Bayles
Tom Bayles has specialized in reporting on Florida’s environment for more than 25 years.
See stories by Tom Bayles
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU