-
Newly formed Fort Myers Philharmonic to be directed by Paul Nadler and pops conductor Christopher ConfessoreLast April, the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra closed its doors after 64 years in operation. To fill the void, an organization spearheaded by community leader Carol Robinson has formed the Fort Myers Philharmonic. Southwest Florida Symphony’s Music Director and Conductor of 16 years, Paul Nadler, will lead the newly created Fort Myers Phil. Christopher Confessore will serve as Principal Pops Conductor.