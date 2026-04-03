Newly formed Fort Myers Philharmonic to be directed by Paul Nadler and pops conductor Christopher Confessore

Last April, the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra closed its doors after 64 years in operation. To fill the void, an organization spearheaded by community leader Carol Robinson has formed the Fort Myers Philharmonic.

Southwest Florida Symphony’s music director and conductor of 16 years, Paul Nadler, will lead the newly created Fort Myers Phil. A highly regarded symphonic and operatic conductor, Nadler’s credits include leading more than 60 performances at the Metropolitan Opera.

Christopher Confessore will serve as principal pops conductor. He currently serves as music director of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

The Fort Myers Philharmonic’s inaugural concert will take place on Sept. 11 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center in partnership with the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, with choral preparation by their Artistic Director Matthew Koller.

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The Fort Myers Philharmonic was founded in 2025 by arts leaders, professional musicians, and passionate supporters of the performing arts. The Philharmonic’s board features leaders in education, business, finance, development and the arts who possess a broad range of experience and expertise, including board chair Carol Robinson. who is known for her business insight, nonprofit leadership, and dedication to the arts.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Philharmonic / Fort Myers Philharmonic website Carol Robinson serves as board chair of the Fort Myers Philharmonic.

“With the formation of the Fort Myers Philharmonic, we are investing in the future of orchestral music in Southwest Florida,” said Robinson. “This organization stands on the pillars of artistic excellence, strong governance, and a deep belief in the transformative power of music. We are thrilled to build something meaningful and lasting for our community.”

In a significant endorsement of the new organization, the Southwest Florida Symphony Endowment Foundation has voted to provide financial support to the Fort Myers Philharmonic, thereby helping to ensure long-term sustainability and artistic excellence.

The philharmonic’s administrative offices are at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers, placing the organization within a hub of innovation, collaboration, and community impact.

Two full-time philharmonic staff members, an executive director and a development officer, will oversee operations and fundraising. Additional part-time and contracted staff will provide support for performances and administrative needs.

For more information, updates, and future ticket announcements, visit www.fmphil.org, email info@fmphil.org or telephone the office at 239-350-1520.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Philharmonic / Fort Myers Philharmonic website Fort Myers Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor Paul Nadler.

More on Maestro Paul Nadler

In addition to his 16-year tenure as music director and conductor of the SWFLSO, Maestro Nadler’s career leading symphony and opera performances has taken the internationally acclaimed conductor across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He is principal guest conductor of the Filarmonia de Stat “Moldova” in Romania and founder of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

“I am honored to help shape a new chapter of orchestral music in Southwest Florida,” said Nadler. “The Fort Myers Philharmonic is committed to building an orchestra defined by excellence. Our goal is to bring music to life at the highest artistic level, making orchestral performances inspiring, unforgettable, and accessible for audiences throughout the region.”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Philharmonic / Fort Myers Philharmonic website Fort Myers Philharmonic Principal Pops Conductor Christopher Confessore.

More on Maestro Christopher Confessore

Maestro Confessore has been a guest conductor for numerous orchestras throughout the country. He will bring innovative programming, spirited performances, and a broad repertoire to the community.

Throughout his career, Maestro Confessore has demonstrated a strong commitment to sharing symphonic music with young people. During the 2025-26 season, he has conducted more than 50 performances of 10 different educational programs with orchestras across the country for a combined audience of more than 80,000 eager young listeners.

“Early in my career, I had the privilege of performing under the direction of Maestro Paul Nadler,” Confessore said. “I found him to be an inspiring leader, completely dedicated to bringing the music to life. It is an honor to now work with the maestro to bring great performances of orchestral music to audiences in the region.”

Inaugural performance

The Phil’s inaugural performance on Sept. 11 will feature Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and Mozart’s “Requiem.”

The partnership with the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, a premier ensemble of 120 voices known for musical excellence, will also play a central role in the first annual holiday program at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.