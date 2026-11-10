All Cape Coral fire stations open with activities on Saturday

Do you want to meet some K-9 officers? Brush up on your CPR? Meet some firefighters? You can do all that and more on Saturday (Nov. 14) when all 13 of Cape Coral’s fire stations have open houses from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors can learn about fire apparatus, equipment, and services. In addition, a variety of fun and educational activities and displays, many from partner public safety agencies, will be available at each station.

The locations of the stations and the activities at each are as follows:

Station 1, 4610 Coronado Parkway. At the “Save a Life Station,” visitors can practice Family and Friends CPR and learn about safety, services, and involvement opportunities from the American Red Cross. The Cape Coral Animal Shelter will have adoptable dogs for visitors to meet, and Beesley's Paw Prints will bring some of their therapy dogs and have information on its pet therapy program. OneBlood will also be onsite accepting blood donations from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

Station 2, 521 Nicholas Parkway. Cape Coral Police Department officers (human and K-9) will be onsite with a patrol car, motorcycle, UTV, SWAT BearCat, and drones at the CCPD station.

Station 3, 1627 Everest Parkway. The Cape Coral Parks and Rec Fun Mobile will be at the “City Station,” as will Emergency Management with a flood simulator demonstration and all hazards information. Public works heavy equipment will also be at this station.

Station 4, 2007 Santa Barbara Boulevard. The “Water Safety Station” will showcase the CCFD’s marine and dive equipment. There will be water safety and swim instruction information from Lee Health, the YMCA, Florida Drowning Prevention Foundation, Infant Swim Rescue, and SafeSplash Swim School and boating safety information from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Station 5, 1029 Diplomat Parkway. The “Wildland Safety Station” is where guests can see the equipment used for fighting brush fires including the CCFD’s brush truck, a Florida Fish and Wildlife UTV, and a Florida Forest Service transport trailer and bulldozer. FWC will also have a wildlife artifacts display, and visitors can also meet forestry's famous mascot, Smokey! Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife will have information on living with burrowing owls and starting a burrow and meet their owl mascot Athene.

Station 6, 4540 Chiquita Parkway. Firefighters will perform vehicle extrication demonstrations at the “Vehicle Safety Station.” SafeKids will also provide free car seat checks.

Station 7, 3942 Burnt Store Road N., will have open house activities.

Station 8, 707 SW 1st Street. Visitors will be able to get up close with a Lee County Mosquito Control District (LCMCD) helicopter and a Lee County Hyacinth Control airboat at the “Don’t Bug Me Station.” There will also be an educational insect display.

Station 9, 4107 Pelican Boulevard. The “Junior Firefighter Station” allows kids to don gear and navigate firefighter obstacles such as crawling through a smoky tunnel, using a hose, and climbing through a window.

Station 10, 3623 Gator Circle West, will have CCFD open house activities.

Station 11, 1038 Burnt Store Road. The “Lee County EMS Station” will have an ambulance and the LeeFlight helicopter for guests to tour.

Station 12, 2129 Chiquita Blvd. At the “Special Operations Station,” visitors will learn about special operations performed by firefighters including hazardous material response and Urban Search and Rescue and can meet some of TRISAR K9 Search and Recovery’s K-9 partners.

Station 13, 2025 NE 6th St. The “Child Safety Station” will have an inflatable fire safety smokehouse for guests to explore, face painting, 9-1-1 for kids with CCPD Dispatch, kids fingerprinting, and the United Way ReUnite program, which is offered for children and vulnerable adults who may be prone to wandering or becoming lost.

“The annual Open House is a fun and exciting way for us to engage the community,” said Fire Chief Mike Russell. “Visitors have the opportunity to learn about the different aspects of the CCFD, our all-hazards response capabilities, our partnership with other agencies, and our commitment to the well-being of people in our community. We look forward to welcoming everyone at all of our fire stations on November 14.”

For more information, visit capecoralfire.com/open-house

