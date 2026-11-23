Gulf Coast Symphony’s annual holiday celebration, “Deck the Halls,” features traditional carols like “O Holy Night” and modern classics such as “White Christmas” as well as medleys of “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” and “Christmas on Broadway.”

Music Director Andrew Kurtz also has a couple of special guests.

“Our featured singer is David Marino … the runner-up for the equivalent of ‘The Voice’ in Canada …. He just finished a year-long run of a Broadway musical in Paris, and he will be doing Sinatra-style holiday classics from the Sinatra catalog.”

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Santa Claus will be Maestro Andrew Kurtz's guest and available for photo ops prior to 'Deck the Halls.'

Marino will be joined by acclaimed vocalist Heather Ivy. As a symphonic soloist, Ivy has appeared multiple times with the Naples Philharmonic, Southwest Florida Symphony and Gulf Coast Symphony.

“In addition to the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra will be participating,” added Kurtz. “The Kellyn Celtic Arts Irish Dancers will be back again this year.”

There will also be photo ops in the lobby with Santa and Mrs. Claus before the show starts.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

For tickets, visit https://bbmann.evenue.net/promotions/event/B26E/DECK06/GCS2627?RSRC=&RDAT=.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Gulf Coast Symphony performs 'Deck the Halls' on Dec. 5 in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

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For 16 years, Gulf Coast Symphony has opened the holiday season with “Deck the Halls” at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The symphony’s director and maestro, Andrew Kurtz, works hard to make the annual concert unique.

“We take the holidays seriously,” Kurtz added. “But we also know it's a time that people want to relax, celebrate and sometimes get out of the house to get away from the stresses of the holidays. But then you also have people visiting you.”

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Bistro Award-winning vocalist David Marino

About David Marino

Bistro Award-winner David Marino is an internationally celebrated singer who has performed at some of the most prestigious theatres and jazz clubs around the world. Since debuting at the Birdland Jazz Club in 2024 and off the release of his EP, “The Debut Sessions,” his career has blown up and is only getting bigger.

In addition to the Birdland, Marino has performed at Place des Arts in Montreal and the Zalgiris Arena, which at a capacity of 15,000 people, is Lithuania’s largest venue.

He has also booked leading roles in hit musicals, including “Les demoiselles de Rochefort,” the first staged adaptation of an iconic French musical film, running in Paris for seven shows a week at the historic Lido Theatre, where music legends like Edith Piaf and Liza Minnelli have also performed. He has done more than 150 shows in the role of Maxence, earning rave reviews from Le Monde and Télérama.

Marino was part of a U.S. production of “Sweeney Todd” at Opera Maine, playing the role of Toby to critical acclaim. He is working on several upcoming projects, including leading a 2027 U.S. tour titled “World on a String: Swinging the Songs of Broadway” produced by world class jazz organization, Jazz at Lincoln Center, with over 50 dates already confirmed.

Marino is also working on a few album projects including one with rearrangements of the music of the late multi-award-winning internationally renowned French composer Michel Legrand. This album has gotten the stamp of approval from the Michel Legrand estate in Paris, and from Michel Legrand’s widow, Macha Meril.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Heather Ivy is an internationally acclaimed soprano who has dazzled audiences on both land and sea with Broadway, opera and pop favorites.

About Heather Ivy

Heather Ivy is an internationally acclaimed soprano who has dazzled audiences on both land and sea with Broadway, opera and pop favorites.

Her professional career began on the concert stages of New York City and the Broadway International Tour of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” She has performed in multiple musicals around the United States, including the Off-Broadway gem “Christmas Wrappings,” and “The Music Man,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Little Women,” as well as operas “Don Giovanni,” “Elisir D’amore” and “Le Nozze di Figaro.”

An avid traveler, Ivy performs her headlining shows in performing arts centers across the U.S. and around the world on luxury cruise lines. She was notably chosen by the Southwest Florida Symphony to pay tribute to the legendary Leonard Berstein with his daughter, Jamie Bernstein. Most recently, Ivy appeared in New York City in a new musical, “The Women in Theatre Project,” by Jen Coogan.

In addition to singing, Ivy has showcased her versatility as an emcee and model for Naples Fashion Week, GulfShore Life, Neapolitan and Island Scene magazines as well as playbill.com and broadwayworld.com.

Ivy is currently based in Naples, where she owns and operates her private voice studio, Heather Ivy Music, and guest teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University and Opera Naples. She enjoys connecting with audiences both on and off the stage and sharing her love of music with the world. For the latest news, connect with @heatherivymusic on social media or HeatherIvy.com.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony The Kellyn Celtic Arts Irish Dancers will perform again this year during 'Deck the Halls.'

About Kellyn Celtic Arts Dance Academy

Kellyn Celtic Arts Dance Academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality instruction in Irish step dance, as well as Scottish Highland dance. It welcomes students of all ages, whether Celtic or just Celtic at heart. Members' artistry, performance excellence, and competitive integrity is highly regarded throughout SWFL and beyond.

Led by co-founders Jaime A. Knaub and Kimberly Kelly Knaub, the Kellyn Celtic dancers perform with dynamic style and energy. Jaime Knaub's significant musical background and championship dance experience, together with Kimberly Knaub's eye for composition and performance, create the exciting proprietary choreography that is uniquely Kellyn, reflecting the beauty and strength of their heritage. Learn more at www.Dance-Irish.com.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.